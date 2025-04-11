The Consulate General of India in Melbourne, Australia, was vandalised earlier on Thursday. In response, the High Commission of India, Canberra, took swift action by raising the issue with Australian authorities and taking measures to ensure the safety of diplomatic premises and personnel.

The High Commission in a post on social media platform X noted that the incident of defacing at the Consulate General's premises in Melbourne has been reported to the Australian authorities.

In the post, the High Commission wrote, "The incident of defacing at the premises of the Consulate General of India in Melbourne by miscreants has been raised with Australian authorities. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure safety and security of Indian diplomatic and consular premises and personnel in the country."

Vandalism At Consulate General of India in Melbourne

The Consulate General of India in Melbourne was vandalised as graffiti was discovered at the entrance of the premises, as reported by The Australia Today.

The report also stated that the Victoria Police confirmed that officers attended the site on the morning of April 10 following reports of graffiti on the building.

The diplomatic office is located at 344 St Kilda Road in Melbourne and was allegedly targeted by 'miscreants' on April 10.

Incidents Of Vandalism In Australia

While the High Commission of India, Canberra, has reacted to the latest act of vandalism, reports stated that this is not the first such incident that Indian diplomatic premises in Australia have faced.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.