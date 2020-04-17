India's coronavirus cases doubling in seven days, COVID-19 curve showing slower growth

As India continues to work against the coronavirus COVID-19 on war-footing, the number of positive cases on Friday reached 13,835, with 1076 new cases in the last 24 hours. Even after the stringent lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has seen a steady rise in the number of cases.

Though the number of cases has been rising, an analysis shows that the rate of doubling of the cases is currently taking place within a span of seven days instead of the earlier period of three days.

Before the lockdown, India’s doubling rate was about three days and for the past seven days, the doubling rate is 6.2 days. The first lockdown in India started on March 25 and ended on April 14. The second lockdown started on April 15 and will end on May 3.

On April 10, there was a rise of 896 new cases taking the total number to 6,761; April 11 witnessed a rise of 768 cases with the total number reaching 7,529; April 12 saw an increase of 918 cases taking the total number to 8447; April 13 witnessed a rise of 905 cases with the total number reaching 9352; April 14 saw an increase of 1,463 cases taking the total number to 10,815.

On April 15, the cases increased by 1,118 taking total cases to 11,933; April 16 a rise of 826 new cases, total numbers reached 12,759 and April 17 with fresh cases of 1076, total numbers reached 13,835.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday also asserted that the lockdown in India has reduced the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases. Addressing a press conference, Ministry of Health Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that before lockdown the doubling rate of cases was three days and for the last 7 days the doubling rate has been 6.2 days.

He also added that in 19 states and UTs, the doubling rate is less than the national average. The average growth factor of cases has been 1.2 from April 1, while during March 15-31, the average growth factor was 2.1