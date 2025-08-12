Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on Tuesday approved an Investment Proposal for the construction of 700 MW Tato-II Hydro Electric Project in Shi Yomi District of Arunachal Pradesh with an outlay of Rs 8146.21 crore. The project will be completed in six years. This comes amid the recent development of China going ahead with its mega dam project on the Brahmaputra River.

Tato-II Hydro Electric Project

According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the project with an installed capacity of 700 MW (4 x 175 MW) would produce 2738.06 MU of energy. “The Power generated from the Project will help improve the power supply position in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and will also help in balancing the national Grid. The Project will be implemented through a Joint Venture Co. between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh,” said the CCEA.

Funding Details

The Government of India will extend Rs 458.79 crore as budgetary support for the construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission line under enabling infrastructure, besides Central Financial Assistance of Rs 436.13 crore towards equity share of the State.

“The state would benefit from 12% free power and another 1% towards Local Area Development Fund (LADF), besides significant infrastructure improvement and socio-economic development of the region,” said the CCEA.

It further said that the Project is in line with the aims and objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, would provide various benefits to local suppliers/enterprises/MSMEs, including direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Infra Boost

According to the Central government, there will be a significant improvement in infrastructure, including the development of around 32.88 kilometres of roads and bridges, for the project, which shall be mostly available for local use. The district will also benefit from the construction of essential infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, marketplaces, playgrounds, etc., to be financed from dedicated project funds of Rs 20 crore. Local populace shall also benefit from many sorts of compensations, employment and CSR activities.