India's COVID-19 cases cross 57-lakh mark with 86508 fresh infections in 24 hours

India on Thursday reported a spike of 86,508 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 57,32,518, out of the total cases, 9,66,382 are currently active, 46,74,987 have been discharged.

As many as 1,129 deaths were reported in one day taking the death toll to 91,149.

India posted 81.55 per cent of recoveries while the fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Among the states, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,63,799 cases, including 33,886 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,56,569 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,74,36,031.

