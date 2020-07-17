India's COVID-19 tally crosses 10 lakh mark, records highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases

New Delhi: With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths, India`s COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the Ministry.
As per the Ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state from the coronavirus infection with a total of 2,84,281 COVID-19 cases and 11,194 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths due to COVID-19.
Delhi has reported a total of 1,18,645 cases and 3,545 deaths due to COVID-19.
Here's the state-wise data coronavirus cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|47
|133
|0
|180
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18159
|19393
|492
|38044
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|387
|153
|3
|543
|4
|Assam
|6818
|12888
|48
|19754
|5
|Bihar
|7549
|14018
|197
|21764
|6
|Chandigarh
|164
|476
|11
|651
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1260
|3451
|21
|4732
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|179
|371
|2
|552
|9
|Delhi
|17407
|97693
|3545
|118645
|10
|Goa
|1272
|1817
|19
|3108
|11
|Gujarat
|11289
|32103
|2089
|45481
|12
|Haryana
|5495
|18185
|322
|24002
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|382
|984
|11
|1377
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5488
|6446
|222
|12156
|15
|Jharkhand
|2069
|2513
|42
|4624
|16
|Karnataka
|30661
|19729
|1032
|51422
|17
|Kerala
|5376
|4862
|37
|10275
|18
|Ladakh
|176
|970
|1
|1147
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5562
|14127
|689
|20378
|20
|Maharashtra
|114947
|158140
|11194
|284281
|21
|Manipur
|635
|1129
|0
|1764
|22
|Meghalaya
|309
|66
|2
|377
|23
|Mizoram
|112
|160
|0
|272
|24
|Nagaland
|525
|391
|0
|916
|25
|Odisha
|4436
|10877
|79
|15392
|26
|Puducherry
|774
|947
|22
|1743
|27
|Punjab
|2587
|6277
|230
|9094
|28
|Rajasthan
|6666
|19970
|538
|27174
|29
|Sikkim
|155
|88
|0
|243
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46717
|107416
|2236
|156369
|31
|Telangana
|13327
|27295
|396
|41018
|32
|Tripura
|676
|1604
|3
|2283
|33
|Uttarakhand
|937
|2995
|50
|3982
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|15720
|26675
|1046
|43441
|35
|West Bengal
|13679
|21415
|1023
|36117
|Cases being reassigned to states
|531
|531
|Total#
|342473
|635757
|25602
|1003832
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 1,30,72,718 samples for COVID-19 till July 16, of these 3,33,228 samples were tested yesterday.