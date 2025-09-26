Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly, but India was prepared with its response. This time, it's not just condemnation but a counterattack. India made it clear on Friday that from nowonwards, it won't hesitate in hitting Ankara where it hurts the most. As Turkey raised the Kashmir issue, India reminded the Erdogan government of the Cyprus issue.

While making clear that there is no scope for any third-party role or mediation in Kashmir, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jasiwal said that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar discussed the Cyprus issue during a meeting with the country's Foreign Minister. "Regarding North Cyprus, our External Affairs Minister met with the Cyprus Foreign Minister, they discussed it. The External Affairs Minister expressed India's support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement in accordance with the agreed UN framework," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also expressed India's support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement for North Cyprus in accordance with the United Nations framework.

Cyprus used to be one country, but in 1974, a conflict broke out. A group in Cyprus tried to unite the island with Greece, and in response, Turkey sent its army to the north of Cyprus, saying it was protecting Turkish Cypriots living there. Since then, the island has been split in two: the south is run by Greek Cypriots and is internationally recognized as the Republic of Cyprus, while the north is controlled by Turkish Cypriots and supported by Turkey, but not recognized by the rest of the world. Because of this split, the northern part is considered disputed territory.

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar met his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UNGA and reaffirmed support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of Cyprus.

"Always great meeting FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus. Reviewed the progress in bilateral ties since the successful visit of PM Narendra Modi. Reaffirmed support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question in accordance with the agreed UN framework and the relevant UNSC resolutions. Look forward to welcoming him in India soon," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

Kombos expressed gratitude to India for its longstanding support on the Cyprus issue. He stated that he is looking forward to his visit to India.

In a post on X, the Cyprus FM wrote, "New York -- Always a distinct pleasure to meet with India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. Discussion focused on further steps of the Cyprus-India strategic partnership, pertinent international issues, and the priorities of the upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU. Grateful for India's long-standing principled support on the Cyprus Issue and its upholding of international law. Looking forward to my visit to India soon".

India and Cyprus enjoy friendly and time-tested ties. On many global issues, both countries share similar views. India has extended unwavering support to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Cyprus.

Cyprus also supports India’s views on crucial multilateral issues such as the UN Security Council reforms and the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Both countries enjoy robust economic ties. On the other hand, Turkey has been supporting Pakistan.