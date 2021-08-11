हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

India's drug regulator approves study on mixing Covaxin, Covishield vaccine doses

The Drugs Controller General of India on Wednesday approved for conducting a study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield doses.

India&#039;s drug regulator approves study on mixing Covaxin, Covishield vaccine doses

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India on Wednesday approved for conducting a study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield doses. This study and its clinical trials will be conducted by Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Earlier, on August 8 the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the study on mixing and matching of two COVID vaccines, namely Covaxin and Covishield, shows better results. “Study on mixing & matching of COVID vaccines, Covaxin & Covishield shows better result,” ICMR had said in a tweet.

The ICMR study involved 98 people, 18 of whom had inadvertently received Covishield as the first dose and Covaxin as the second in Uttar Pradesh. The study revealled that the combination of these two COVID-19 vaccines elicited better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine.

The study also found that immunisation with combination of Covishield and Covaxin was safe and the adverse effects were also found to be similar when compared to the same dose regimen.

While, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) claimed that the purpose of the research study is to evaluate if an individual can be administered two different COVID-19 vaccine shots, one each of Covishield and Covaxin and study its effect.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccinecovaxinCOVISHIELD
Next
Story

India records 38,353 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, recovery rate at 97.45%

Must Watch

PT6M52S

How will the security of Red Fort be on August 15?