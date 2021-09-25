India's eastern coast braces for Cyclone Gulab, IMD issues yellow alert for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Indian Metreological Department of Kolkata has forecast that the deep depression laying in the Bay of Bengal will further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the next 12 hours. A cyclone warning has been issued for parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh with the IMD giving out a 'yellow' alert for the two eastern states.

In its latest bulletin, it issued a cylone alert stating that the Depression over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal has moved westwards with a speed of 12 kmph in last six hours. The cyclonic system has intensified into a 'Deep Depression' and lay centered north and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal, about 510 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) at 05:30 hrs IST of September 25, 2021.

It is likely to intensify into a 'Cyclonic Storm' during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by evening of September 26, 2021.

Due to the alert, NDRF has deployed as many as 15 teams for coastal districts of West Bengal and four teams for Kolkata for flood relief/rescue operation.

Meanwhile, another Cyclonic Circulation is likely to emerge over Northeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around September 27, 2021. Under its influence a Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over North-East Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal coast around September 29, 2021.

