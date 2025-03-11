New Delhi: India's employment outlook has risen to 43 per cent in the second quarter of the calendar year 2025, exceeding the global average by 18 points while reflecting strengthening job market, a report said on Tuesday.

Hiring intentions continue to increase heading into the second quarter of 2025, with Indian employers reporting a net employment outlook (NEO) of 43 per cent, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. This represents an increase of 3 points compared to the previous quarter and 7 points since Q2 2024.

The survey, which collected data from over 3,000 employers across different regions of India, indicates a rising confidence in the region's labour market as businesses seek to expand and invest in technology and talent to stay competitive.

“Hiring sentiment has strengthened compared to the previous quarter, showcasing the confidence of Indian businesses in navigating an evolving economic landscape,” said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East.

Technology, industrial, and financial sectors continue to lead the hiring momentum, with larger organisations driving workforce expansion. “This growth is fuelled by business expansion, digital transformation, and a strong commitment to upskilling, said Gulati.

Besides employment outlook, 45 per cent of employers in India report company expansion as the top reason for staffing increases, followed by tech advancements requiring more expertise (38 per cent), and upskilling to stay competitive (35 per cent).

About 55 per cent of employers intend to hire, 12 per cent foresee a decrease, 29 per cent do not expect any change in their workforce, and 4 per cent are unsure.

Information Technology (55 per cent), Industrial and Materials (48 per cent), Health Care and Life Sciences (42 per cent), Transport and Logistics and Automotive (40 per cent) and Communication Services (38 per cent) sectors report a growth in hiring intentions when compared to Q1 2025.

Year-on-year, job markets have strengthened in all four regions – the West (47 per cent) leads regional hiring intentions, followed by the North and East (44 per cent), and the South (39 per cent), said the report.