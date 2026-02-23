India's energy diplomacy: New Delhi's Ottawa pivot beyond Middle East and Russia | Explained

As global energy geopolitics shifts amid conflict, sanctions, and supply disruptions, India is looking beyond the traditional suppliers, including West Asia and Russia, for partnerships in energy and critical minerals. Amid this pivot, Canada could emerge as a significant partner for New Delhi. The upcoming visit of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to India and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to put momentum into bilateral cooperation spanning trade, energy, technology, and defence.

Why the shift matters

India’s energy demand is high, with a large population and the fastest-growing major economy. If reports are to be believed, India has promised not to buy additional oil from Russia. This means the country needs to source the rest of its energy demands from other nations. New Delhi's crude oil import dependence remains heavily skewed.

This concentration exposes India to geopolitical shocks and price volatility. However, expanding the energy ties with Canada, a resource-rich nation, could provide long-term supply diversification, price stability, and strategic planning against disruptions linked to wars and sanctions.

Canada's energy resources

- It is the second-largest producer of uranium, with some of the world’s highest-grade deposits.

- Additionally, Canada’s oil, natural gas, and coal resources make it one of the world’s most attractive energy centres, according to the data of the Canadian government.

Meanwhile, according to the official data, in 2024 itself, India was Canada’s "seventh-largest goods and services trading partner, with two-way trade coming to $30.8 billion."

Canada ties can diversify India’s energy trade

According to Dr. Siddharth Shukla, Assistant Professor, Economics, Manipal University, Ottawa, is eyeing India for the Energy partnership in the light of a paradigm shift in geopolitical balance of power, which has implications for countries like India and Canada.

"In a time of ongoing wars in several regions of the world, tariff wars, and supply chain disruptions, this strategic partnership shall act as an engine of international trade for the two countries. Energy ties with Canada will also play a significant role in diversifying India’s sources for crude oil, where India has an import dependency of approximately 60 per cent on the Middle Eastern countries," Shukla observed.

He also explained that the bilateral ties between the two nations will also provide long-term price stability to the Indian economy by mitigating the volatility in energy prices. India’s rising energy demand also necessitates the diversification of its suppliers in order to hedge for the supply chain disruptions and ensure energy security.

"Bilateral ties with Canada shall be inclusive of clean and conventional energy, which majorly consists of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and crude oil. Collaboration in renewable energy will also be there, which consists of sustainable aviation fuels, biofuels, hydrogen, battery storage, etc. Moreover, there is also a proposed provision of introducing artificial intelligence in the energy sector. Uranium trade will also power India’s nuclear energy sector," Shukla added.

Obstacles and expected results

Despite the strategic logic, challenges remain. Canadian energy exports face higher transportation costs to Asia than supplies from the Gulf, potentially raising landed prices for India.

"India will also lose its comparative advantage of importing relatively cheaper oil from the Middle East and Russia, which eventually will deteriorate India’s terms of trade," Shukla noted.

However, analysts see several potential gains. Shukla explained that the first major outcome is the diversification of production and export of crude oil in Asia via the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) pipeline. Secondly, according to him, since India has a large refinery capacity, by importing a greater amount of crude oil, it can finally emerge as an exporter of finished petroleum products to the world.

Thirdly, India has a great opportunity of attracting a significant amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by signing the joint commercial energy partnership agreement with Canada and expanding its refining capacity, Shukla further emphasised.

Stabilising supply amid geopolitical tensions

India’s reliance on oil imports from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Russia leaves it vulnerable to geopolitical shocks, including conflicts and sanctions regimes affecting global oil flows.

"Canada emerges as a potential substitute for fulfilling India’s rising demand for crude oil, LPG, LNG, etc," Shukla said.

Can energy cooperation ease bilateral tensions?

India-Canada relations have faced strains in recent years over political and trade issues. Experts believe that a trade deal in the field of energy with Ottawa shall act as a facilitator for the resolution of conflicts and allow both economies to be on the same page in terms of these issues.

Why Carney’s India visit matters

Carney’s India visit underscores Canada's strategy to diversify trade and deepen ties with major Asian economies.

With bilateral trade already near $31 billion, both sides are likely seeking new partnerships across energy, technology, defence, and investment.

At last year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit, Canada and India had agreed to formally launch negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

"Prime Minister Carney will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence. He will meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations," the official statement read.

This will be Carney's first visit to India after he assumed office following former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

As India navigates an increasingly uncertain energy landscape, Canada offers a complementary partnership. If translated into sustained trade flows and investment, India and Canada's energy cooperation could reshape New Delhi’s supply map beyond West Asia and Russia while also strengthening economic and defence ties.

