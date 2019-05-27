India's first 'all women crew' flies medium lift Mi-17 V5 chopper, creates history

Gandhinagar: Three women officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday made history as they became the country's first 'All Women Crew` to fly a Medium Lift Helicopter.

According to reports, the flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for a battle inoculation training mission.

"Flt Lt Parul Bhardwaj (Captain), Flying Officer Aman Nidhi (Co-pilot) and Flight Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal (Flight Engineer) has become the country's first` All Women Crew` to fly a Medium Lift Helicopter. They flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for a Battle Inoculation Training mission taking off and landing from restricted areas at a forward airbase in South Western Air Command, "an IAF release said.

Flt Lt Parul Bhardwaj hails from Mukerian in Punjab and is also the first woman to fly the Mi-17 V5.

Flying Officer Aman Nidhi hails from Ranchi and is also the first woman IAF pilot from Jharkhand.

Flt Lt Hina Jaiswal hails from Chandigarh and is the first woman Flight Engineer of the Indian Air Force.

The Pilots had undergone their basic Flying training at the Air Force Station Hakimpet at `Helicopter Training School` followed by Advanced training at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

The helicopter was certified airworthy by Squadron Leader Richa Adhikari.