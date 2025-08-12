India is about to take a big leap towards green transport with the upcoming rollout of its first hydrogen train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has today given a peek into the path-breaking loco on social media site X (Earlier Twitter), marking a big step toward greener railways.

With this achievement, India stands to be a part of an exclusive club of countries – Germany, France, Sweden, and China – that have been able to implement hydrogen technology in the railway system. The first commercial run of India's hydrogen train is scheduled on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, which will prove to be a milestone achievement for green mobility in India.

Bharat's First Hydrogen Train

Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/Mtq72zd1Dd — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 12, 2025

Important Facts Regarding India's First Hydrogen Train:

As per Indian Railways, the new hydrogen fuel train is planned to be one of the world's most powerful and longest such trains, with a whopping capability of carrying 2,600 passengers. This comes after the successful trial run of its first hydrogen fuel train coach at Chennai's Integral Coach Factory (ICF) recently.

In July, Minister Vaishnaw had posted a video of these trials, highlighting India's zeal for a "future-ready and sustainable India." He had also earlier said, "India is making a 1,200 HP Hydrogen train. This will make India one of the leaders in Hydrogen powered train technology."

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw presented ambitious proposals for 35 hydrogen trains as part of the 'Hydrogen for Heritage' project. Each train is estimated to be about Rs 80 crore, and an extra Rs 70 crore is being earmarked for infrastructure building particularly for heritage and hill routes.

The endeavour includes a pioneering pilot project, refitting a diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) rake with hydrogen fuel cells. Accompanying this eco-friendly project, Indian Railways is also working on holistic infrastructure, including a hybrid plant for hydrogen production, storage, and dispensing to facilitate smooth train movements. In addition, five Hydrogen Fuel Cell Based Tower Cars, each priced at Rs 10 crore, are being developed for maintenance.

For the Haryana corridor, hydrogen will be fed by a 1-megawatt (MW) Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) electrolyser that will be based in Jind. GreenH Electrolysis, the entity engaged, said that the electrolyser would run continuously and would generate around 430 kg of hydrogen per day. The refuelling infrastructure that will go along with it at Jind will have a 3,000 kg hydrogen storage capacity, a hydrogen compressor, and two hydrogen dispensers with integrated pre-cooler to enable quick refuelling of the trains.