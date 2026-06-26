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India's first Hydrogen train undergoes trial between Delhi and Sonipat

A total of three trial runs were conducted at a speed of 110 kmph to examine the train's performance under these conditions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 07:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
India's first Hydrogen train undergoes trial between Delhi and Sonipat

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