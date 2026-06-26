India's first hydrogen-powered train is currently undergoing trial runs as part of the country's efforts to introduce cleaner and more sustainable railway transportation. For the first time, a trial of the hydrogen train was conducted between Delhi and Sonipat.
Earlier, the train had successfully undergone trial runs on the Jind–Sonipat section. The latest phase of testing focused on evaluating key safety and performance parameters.
During the trials, the train underwent emergency braking distance tests and oscillation tests to assess its stability and operational safety. A total of three trial runs were conducted at a speed of 110 kmph to examine the train's performance under these conditions.
The ongoing trials are aimed at ensuring the hydrogen-powered train meets the required safety and operational standards before it is introduced for regular service.
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