India's first multi-lane free flow highway 'without toll plaza': Check location, other details

India has its first toll-plaza-free highway in Gujarat's Chorayasi. The development is important because the launch of India’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow barrier-less tolling system at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch section of NH-48 enables seamless toll collection without vehicles stopping. This means you can drive without hitting the brakes and the toll will get deducted from your FASTag based on readings. The launch has been announced by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The state-of-the-art system uses advanced technologies such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition and FASTag technology to collect tolls while vehicles remain in motion, the statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said. The ministry said the system is expected to cut travel time, decongest highways, improve fuel efficiency, lower vehicular emissions and reduce human intervention in toll operations.

"The introduction of MLFF marks a major milestone in the digitisation of India’s tolling ecosystem and the modernisation of National Highway infrastructure in line with global standards," the statement said.

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Gadkari said that barrier-less tolling will enhance ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens and promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’ by enabling faster, more efficient movement of goods and logistics across the country.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building world-class, technology-driven National Highway infrastructure that is efficient, transparent, and commuter-friendly, the minister added.

The Union government in April implemented digital-only toll collection at all National Highway fee plazas across the country.

All user fee payments at highway toll plazas are being processed exclusively through digital modes such as FASTag and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), effective April 10, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

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With more than 98 per cent penetration, FASTag has significantly transformed toll collection practices in the country.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued directions to all FASTag issuer banks to undertake immediate validation of Vehicle Registration Numbers (VRNs) linked with FASTags issued by them. (With IANS inputs)