ZyCov D

India's first needle-free Covid vaccine ZyCov-D launched in Patna

In Patna, the program has been started at 3 vaccination centres so far and is helpful for people who are refraining from taking vaccines due to their fear of needles.

(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: ZyCov-D, India’s first needleless vaccine for Covid-19 has been launched in Bihar’s Patna on Friday (February 5), ANI reported.

As per Civil Surgeon Dr Vibha Singh, the program has been started at 3 vaccination centres so far and is helpful for people who are refraining from taking vaccines due to their fear of needles.

ZyCov-D

ZyCov-D is India’s second indigenous Covid-19 vaccine after Covaxin, except this is a needleless vaccine unique in nature because it has been developed on a plasmid DNA platform.

ZyCov-D has already received approval for administration in kids aged 12-15, however, it will first be given to adults in India.

How is it given

ZyCov D, manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila, is given in three doses in a gap of 28 days and 56 days.

Each of the three doses will be given in two shots on each arm, right and left. For an individual to be fully vaccinated by ZyCoV-D, one would have to get six shots of the vaccine.

Where to get it in Patna?

According to reports, so far, three vaccination centres have been set up for this vaccine- Patliputra Sports Complex, Polytechnic College and Gurunanak Bhawan.

