New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has set new hearing dates after Youtubers from the show 'India's Got Latent' failed to appear in response to its summons over alleged derogatory and obscene remarks.

The Commission had asked content creators and public figures, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, and Balraj Ghai, to appear on February 17, 2025, at 12 PM. However, several of them did not attend, citing personal safety concerns, prior travel commitments, and other reasons, NCW officials said.

Allahabadia, who reported receiving death threats, requested a three-week delay. The NCW granted his request and rescheduled his hearing to March 6, 2025.

Mukhija also expressed safety concerns and asked to appear virtually. Her hearing has also been moved to March 6.

Raina, currently in the U.S. for a scheduled tour, assured the NCW he would attend once back. His hearing is now set for March 11, 2025. Singh, who is on tour in Paris, will return by March 10, and his hearing is also scheduled for March 11.

Chanchlani’s lawyer attended the hearing on his behalf, citing his illness. His new hearing date is March 6.

Meanwhile, Poojari and Bothra did not respond to the summons, drawing criticism from the NCW. The Commission has reissued their summons for March 6. Ghai, who is abroad, has been given a hearing date of March 11.

The NCW has emphasized that all those summoned must cooperate and appear on the revised dates.