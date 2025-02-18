The Supreme Court is set to hear influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's plea on Tuesday, requesting the consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him for allegedly making obscene remarks during comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, 'India’s Got Latent'. A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is expected to take up the case.

Earlier on Friday, Allahbadia’s lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

According to the cause list, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up the matter.

Key Points Of 'India's Got Latent' Row

1- YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, has been uncontactable by investigation agencies, as stated in a joint release by the Mumbai and Guwahati Police.

2- Police stated that Allahbadia has yet to respond to investigation agencies after being named in FIRs filed by the Maharashtra Cyber Department, and Guwahati Police in relation to the ‘India’s Got Latent’ case.

3- The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued a summons to the YouTuber, instructing him to appear on February 24. Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina has been asked to appear before the Cyber Cell on February 18.

4- Samay Raina, who is currently in the US, assured the Commission that he will be available for a hearing upon his return to India. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 11.

5- The controversy erupted after podcaster Allahbadia made remarks about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against him and others in different parts of the country.

(With Agency Inputs)