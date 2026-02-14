India's highways are turning into runways - here's why it matters

India marked a major strategic milestone on Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) at the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, Assam. In a historic first for Northeast India, he became the first Indian Prime Minister to touch down on a highway airstrip, a powerful demonstration of India’s evolving airpower doctrine and its shift from static defence to mobile deterrence.

The landing was not merely symbolic. The Emergency Landing Facility on the Moran Bypass is one of 28 ELFs being developed across India, reflecting an evolving defence doctrine aimed at ensuring that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is not constrained if war or conflict breaks out.

What is an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF)?

ELF stands for Emergency Landing Facility. These are specially designed highway airstrips developed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support the landing and take-off of both military and civilian aircraft during emergencies.

Built with reinforced concrete strong enough to withstand the weight of a 74-ton transport aircraft and the intense heat generated by fighter-jet afterburners, these facilities include basic air traffic control infrastructure and parking aprons. This allows them to function as austere yet fully operational airstrips when required.

Strategically located near borders, coastlines, and other sensitive zones, ELFs enhance India’s ability to respond swiftly during conflict or crisis.

Why is the Moran ELF a game changer?

The Moran highway airstrip strengthens operational readiness in the Eastern theatre and enhances rapid airlift capability close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Its location in Dibrugarh places it near Arunachal Pradesh, where India and China remain locked in an unresolved boundary dispute. Following the 2020 Galwan clash, India accelerated infrastructure development along the LAC, making such facilities strategically significant.

In modern warfare, fixed airbases are high-value targets. Highway airstrips complicate an adversary’s targeting calculations by dispersing aircraft across multiple, less predictable locations. During wartime, their operational value is considerable: ELFs enable continued air operations even if key bases are hit. Highway strips are harder to disable permanently and significantly quicker to repair.

Rapid mobilisation capability

According to Indian geostrategist Brahma Chellaney, ELFs are significant because they enable rapid mobilisation. A C-130J can land, offload an infantry platoon or light armoured vehicles, and be airborne again within minutes, effectively turning a stretch of highway into a forward staging ground at short notice.

When activated, ELFs can also host mobile radar and communications systems, functioning as temporary command-and-control nodes that support surveillance and electronic warfare.

Weaponising infrastructure: India's quiet shift

China has long mastered the concept of dual-use infrastructure, ports, highways, railways, and airfields that serve civilian needs in peacetime but enhance military mobility during conflict. India is now applying a similar doctrine domestically.

By integrating highway airstrips into its defence architecture, India is embedding security capability directly into everyday infrastructure, effectively weaponising infrastructure as part of its broader deterrence strategy. A C-130J landing on a highway is therefore not routine aviation theatre; it signals preparation for high-mobility conflict scenarios where speed, redundancy, and logistical depth are as critical as firepower. It also conveys political resolve, particularly when the Prime Minister personally participates in the demonstration.

Beyond defence: Disaster and rapid response

ELFs are not solely military assets. They also serve vital peacetime functions such as disaster relief in flood-prone Assam, rapid humanitarian deployment, and emergency evacuations. In a region vulnerable to natural disasters, such dual-use infrastructure strengthens both national security and human security.