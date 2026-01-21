Advertisement
NewsIndiaIndia Unveils 1,500 km Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile: Can Strike Enemy Warships In 15 Minutes | Video
ANTI-SHIP MISSILE

India Unveils 1,500 km Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile: Can Strike Enemy Warships In 15 Minutes | Video

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India Unveils 1,500 km Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile: Can Strike Enemy Warships In 15 Minutes | VideoLong-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile. (Image: Screengrab from ANI video)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Long-Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile is set to make its debut at the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavyapath on January 26, marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous defense capabilities.

The LRAShM missile, with a range of 1,500 kilometers, will significantly enhance India's naval strike capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region. Its display at the Republic Day parade will showcase India's growing self-reliance in advanced defense technologies.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

Speaking to ANI, Project Director A Prasad Goud explained the missile's development and strategic importance for the Indian Navy.

"This missile is being developed by DRDO for the requirements of the Indian Navy. Its basic advantage is that it is hypersonic, so enemy radars cannot detect it. Its range is about 1,500 km and can carry different payloads, then defeat the warheads on ships deployed in the ocean. It travels at hypersonic speed and high aerodynamic efficiency. This will increase India's capability in the ocean waters. DRDO is working on hypersonic glide missile technology and hypersonic cruise missile technology," Goud stated.

The missile's aerodynamic efficiency allows it to glide over very long distances while maintaining hypersonic speeds. This combination of speed and range makes it a formidable weapon against naval targets.

Strike Capability and Target Engagement

According to Goud, the missile can reach targets at 1,500 kilometers in approximately 15 minutes, giving adversaries minimal time to respond or deploy countermeasures.

"We will be able to destroy all classes of warships using this particular missile. This will increase India's capability in the ocean waters," the Project Director explained.

The missile's ability to carry different payloads provides operational flexibility, allowing it to engage various types of naval vessels depending on mission requirements.

 

Future Developments in Hypersonic Technology

Goud emphasized that hypersonic missiles represent the future of missile technology, and India is actively developing capabilities in this domain across multiple platforms.

"Future of missiles is Hypersonic Missile. DRDO is currently working on two technologies: hypersonic glide missile technology and hypersonic cruise missile technology. Our Advanced Lab Technology (ALT) is involved with hypersonic glide technology. India is continuously moving forward rapidly in this direction. Today, we have the technology to enhance capabilities with a range of 3,000 to 3,500 kilometres," he added.

The debut of the LRAShM missile at the Republic Day parade not only represents a significant technological achievement but also sends a strong strategic message to adversaries in the Indian Ocean Region that India possesses cutting-edge capabilities to safeguard its maritime interests.

(With ANI Inputs)

