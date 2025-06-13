As India celebrates a historic moment with Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla becoming part of the AXIOM-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), a unique piece of Indian pride will accompany him, a mission badge designed by fashion designer Manish Tripathi.

This custom-designed badge is not just an accessory; it's a visual legacy of India's space heritage, ambitions, and cultural identity, set to orbit Earth on the spacesuit of a son of Indian soil.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Manish Tripathi, who designed the symbolic Mission Badge, shared the deeply personal and patriotic journey of creating this mission emblem. He revealed that he and Subhanshu Shukla are alumni of the same school, a bond that brought them together for this once-in-a-lifetime creative collaboration.

Talking to ANI Designer Manish Tripathi said, "It's not just a badge, it's a stamp of India's presence in space. The design process took nearly eight months, full of conversations across time zones and countless iterations to reflect our heritage, space ambitions, and scientific legacy."

Inspired by a postal stamp, the badge carries multiple elements reflecting India's astronomical and cultural depth:

Gaganyaan Mission depiction as a symbol of India's independent spaceflight aspirations.

Aryabhata Satellite, celebrating its 50th year.

The Sun (Surya) honoured in Indian culture and crucial in space exploration.

Jantar Mantar, representing India's historical legacy in astronomy.

Mathematical symbols including zero, pioneered in India.

Infinity sign, showing the endless nature of exploration.

Moon illustrations, nodding to India's lunar achievements.

An astronaut helmet framing India's map at the chin, symbolizing the essence of 'Hanuman' a metaphor for strength and awakening and maps of other participating nations.

Designer Manish Tripathi further added, "This badge is designed to inspire the next generation. Through this one patch, I hope young minds understand our heritage and feel encouraged to carry the legacy forward. Through this badge, we're leaving India's fingerprint in space. It's more than design. It's an emotion, a statement, a story of who we are and where we're going."

For me, Subhanshu Shukla is a real superhero, "Calm, composed, and deeply inspirational, he carries the hopes of a billion Indians." Tripathi concluded.

A distinguished Indian Air Force officer, Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla is part of the AXIOM-4 mission a private crewed spaceflight to the ISS organized by Houston based Axiom Space, in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX. He is among the few Indians to venture into space, marking a proud moment for India's defence and space community.