India's indigenous 5th-gen fighter jet inches towards reality; Defence Ministry issues RFP - Details

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for India’s mega indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fighter aircraft. In a historic move, the Ministry has shortlisted three private players, including Larsen and Toubro-Bharat Electronics Limited, Tata Advanced Systems, and Bharat Forge-BEML, for the project.

India is rapidly accelerating efforts to strengthen its indigenous defence capabilities. Last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the Programme Execution Model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will lead the programme in partnership with industry players.

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The Execution Model ensures equal opportunities for both private and public sector companies on a competitive basis.

On May 15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, laid the foundation stones for the Core Integration & Flight Testing Centre at Puttaparthi.

The facility aims to fast-track the development of the fifth-generation AMCA and other future indigenous aerospace platforms.

The overall AMCA programme has an estimated outlay of around Rs 15,000 crore. The new Core Integration & Flight Testing Centre, being set up by the ADA (an affiliate of DRDO) at a cost of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, forms a critical part of this initiative.

"Puttaparthi is set to join the exclusive league of global destinations from which a fifth-generation aircraft will take to the skies. It will become the birthplace of an aircraft capable of annihilating the enemy in the blink of an eye," said Rajnath Singh, as per the Ministry of Defence.

In February 2025, a full-scale model of the AMCA of India’s first 5.5-generation stealth fighter was showcased at the India Pavilion during Aero India 2025.

Designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for the use of the Indian Air Force, the aircraft incorporates advanced features, including extensive use of Artificial Intelligence.

According to the ADA, integrating AI will significantly accelerate development activities while enhancing the aircraft’s operational capabilities, positioning the AMCA as one of the most advanced fifth-generation fighters in its class.

(with ANI inputs)

