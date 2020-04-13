India's 'Innovation Challenge for Video Conferencing Solution', winner to get 1 crore in first year, 10 lakh for next 3

New Delhi: The Electronics and Information Technology Minister of India, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday (April 13, 2020) announced the "Innovation Challenge for Video Conferencing Solution" under the Digital India Programme. The challenge is open for the Indian startups and innovators to devolop a world class video conferencing solution.

Ravi Shankar Prasad took to his official Twitter account and said, "Announcing Innovation Challenge for Indian startups and innovators for developing a world class video conferencing solution."

He added, "Urge the innovators, software product startups to come forward and take part in this effort."

The application read, "With more than half a billion internet subscribers, India is riding high on the digital front. All facets of the economy are leveraging technology for wider reach, convenience and effectiveness. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has made Digital the most important part of our daily life."

They added, "The outbreak has led to the unprecedented enforcement of lockdown throughout the country. The concept of Work From Home (WFH), which was till now mostly synonymous with IT industry has become a household term. With Organizations having asked employees to WFH, video conferencing has become an integral part of daily life."

The Innovation Challenge is open for participation in teams having experts from all domains of a software development life cycle. It would be in three (3) stages:

1. Ideation (Stage-1): Teams will have to propose their innovative and cutting edge ideas of their solution. Top 10 teams would be selected from this stage. Each team will receive a funding of INR 5 Lakh to build the prototype.

2. Prototype (Stage-2): Build the prototype of the solution. These shortlisted entries from Stage-1 will get a chance to present their prototypes to a distinguished Jury. Top 3 teams will be shortlisted for the Final Stage. Each team will receive a funding of INR 20 Lakh to build the solution.

3. Solution Building (Final Stage): The winner will get a fixed amount of INR 1 Crore along with certificate from the Hon’ble Minister of Electronics & IT towards deploying the solution for use by Government of India and State Governments for a year and further support @ Rs 10 lakhs per year towards Operations & Maintenance, for a peroid of 3 years after the first year of deployment subject to terms and condition of the final contract to be signed.

Awards & Recognition

1. Recognition and certificate from MeitY for “innovative solution” for "the Innovation Challenge for Development of Video Conferencing Solution " for the top 10 entries selected from Stage-1. Each selected team will receive a funding of INR 5 Lakh to build their prototype.

2. The teams would present their prototypes to a distinguished Jury to select top three (3) entries. The best three entries of the Stage-2 each selected team will receive INR 20 Lakh to build their solution following the design principles and best practices.

3. The winning team with the best-judged solution will receive Rs INR 1 Crore in the first year and an additional support of Rs 10 lakhs per year towards Operations & Maintenance, for a period of 3 years after the first year of deployment subject to terms and condition of the final contract to be signed.

ELIGIBILTY

1. Participation from across academia and industry, participating teams are not mandatorily required to be registered Indian Companies / startups to apply for the challenge. However, the 10 teams shortlisted at Ideation Stage will be required to register themselves as Indian Startups/Company,and submit the proof of having applied at stage of submission of Prototype. It will be expected that by the time of selection at the final stage, necessary registration will be completed to facilitate signing of the contract for deployment of the solution for use by the Government.

2. Participating teams must be anIndian company registered under Companies Act or comply with the definition of Start-up as per the latest notification of DIPP (Available at http://startupindia.gov.in).

[Indian company: 51% or more shareholding is with Indian citizen or person of Indian origin].

3. If Participating Team is not yet registered, they are still allowed to participate, but are required to get registered if they get selected for the final submission.

To apply, click here