India's military lesson from Iran war: Shahed-like indigenous Sheshnaag-150 attack drones, Kaveri-powered Ghatak UVAV get nod

From Ukraine to the Middle East, the one common weapon whose foreboding hum has left enemy soldiers sleepless is the Shahed-136 ‘kamikaze’ drone. The drone, conceived in Iran first, has now made its way to Russia and even reverse-engineered by the United States and named LUCAS. Shahed has already been making headlines in modern warfare, with Russia using it against Ukraine. The drone has now become central to Iran’s massive pinpoint retaliation against the United States and Israel.

Shahed ‘Supremacy’: Poor man’s missile, AK-47 of skies

Developed by Iranian scientists when its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was alive, Shahed is unremarkable when it comes to cutting-edge weapon technologies. Built with low cost and equipped with high-power, Shahed is also called by ‘the poor man’s cruise missile’ by defence observers. According to estimates, a Shahed drone costs around $20,000, much lower than ballistic and cruise missiles that cost millions of dollars each.

Shahed is often called the AK-47 of the skies as it carries a deadly payload but relies on low-tech parts. It can have a range of around 2,500 kms and remains airborne for hours.

Why Drone ‘Missiles’

While manufacturing of missiles are not only time consuming but also a costly affair, Shahed-like drones does almost the same work at a low cost. Compared to ballistic missiles, these drones fly low, avoid air defence systems and deliver a relatively modest payload at fixed targets.

These can be mass manufactured in a short span of time and thus proves crucial during conflicts. Another remarkable use of these drone are as decoys. First, forces send these drones to enemy skies to activate enemy radars and air defence, and when the ADS missiles are exhausted, they fire ballistic and cruise missiles, hitting targets.

India’s Shahed Moment

India at present has one active option and another option in making. The first is the Sheshnaag-150 drone, which is launched using a mobile launcher, while another in making is the Ghatak, which will be powered by the Kaveri derivative engine (KDE).

Sheshnaag-150 is a strike drone just like Shahed, while Ghatak is an Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) which can drop/fire weapons and return to the base.

According to reports, the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) has already approved the acquisition of 60 units of the indigenous DRDO Ghatak (UCAV) for the Indian armed forces. The stealthy Ghatak unmanned combat drone for deep-strike missions has been conceived by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO). It’s notable that the maximum weapon carrying capacity of LCA Tejas is around 15 tonnes, while that of Ghatak is 13 tonnes. So, 60 Ghatak UCAVs will work like two squadrons of unmanned fitgher jet.