India has proven its remarkable advancement in indigenous missile technology with the creation of three defence milestones in a span of 24 hours on July 16 and 17. These three missile tests—Akash-Prime, Prithvi-2, and Agni-1—reflect the country's fast-emerging strategic and technological prowess based on the success exhibited in 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Akash-Prime Flies High In Ladakh

On July 16, the Indian Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully trialed the cutting-edge Akash-Prime missile at the difficult high-altitude location of Ladakh. The trial, at more than 4,500 meters (about 15,000 feet), where oxygen is scarce and winds are high, demonstrated the missile's tough capabilities in rough weather.

Prithvi-2 And Agni-1 Of Odisha

In follow-up to this, on July 17th, India successfully tested the Prithvi-2 and Agni-1 missiles from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. These are both short-range ballistic missiles, key elements that further enhance India's nuclear deterrence capability.

Akash-Prime: Overcoming High Altitudes

Akash-Prime is a improved version of Akash missile system, tailored for Indian Army. It has an engagement range of 30-35 kilometers and effectiveness at altitudes of 18-20 kilometers. The missile is capable of countering air threats like fighter aircraft, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Its 'Rajendra' radar can maintain 360-degree coverage and capability to track multiple targets.

In its recent trial, Akash-Prime successfully intercepted and destroyed two high-speed unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). A distinguishing capability of this cutting-edge missile is the indigenous Radio Frequency Seeker (RF Seeker), which guarantees high accuracy in target recognition and guidance. This advanced technology was under the control of just a few countries in the world earlier. The test was a part of the 'First of Production Model Firing Trial', which was intended to expedite its induction into the armed forces.

The test of the missile was a success with joint operations from the Indian Army, DRDO, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and private sector entities. The missile is to be deployed in border areas, especially in mountainous regions.

Prithvi-2 And Agni-1: Pillars Of Nuclear Power

The liquid-fueled Prithvi-2 missile can hit targets 350 kilometers away with pinpoint accuracy. The solid-fueled Agni-1 has a range of 700 kilometers. Both missiles are capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads. The tests were done under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command, and all the technical parameters were successfully achieved.

Whispers Of 'Operation Sindoor'

Akash-Prime's success comes after 'Operation Sindoor', a previous exercise in which India successfully repelled aerial intrusions, including Chinese drones and Turkish planes, showing the effectiveness of the Akash system. The Akash-Prime has also been modified further based on Indian Army feedback, particularly designed for enhanced performance at high altitudes.

These three missile tests together represent a new peak in India's defense capabilities. With Akash-Prime ready to be deployed in Ladakh and the proven capability of Prithvi-2 and Agni-1 from Odisha, India has greatly augmented its indigenous capability in nuclear deterrence and air defence, assuring greater security for its borders.

