'India's most corrupt CM': Rahul Gandhi targets Himanta Biswa Sarma; alleges Assam's land handed to 'Adani, Ambani'

Launching a fresh attack on the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of April 9 Assembly polls in the State, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused him of fostering division and corruption, while presenting the Congress as a people-centric alternative.

Addressing a public rally in Biswanath, Gandhi alleged that Sarma’s “absurd” remarks are intended to deflect attention from his shortcomings, calling him “India’s most corrupt CM.” The Congress MP also referred to the late singer Zubeen Garg, whose death has triggered controversy, with Congress leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi alleging that the Chief Minister has “close links” to those responsible.



He further said, "Your Chief Minister keeps spouting nonsense 24 hours a day. Zubeen Garg has dedicated his entire life to Assam. He has never behaved rudely toward anyone. Your prominent leaders never tried to divide Assam; they never tried to spread hatred. However, your CM constantly attempts to divide the state and spread hatred; he makes absurd remarks. He does this because he is India's most corrupt Chief Minister. He knows that the "Lions" of the Congress party will put him behind bars," he said.

Gandhi further said that Chief Minister Sarma would eventually be compelled to apologise and “beg for forgiveness” from the people of Assam and Congress leaders, asserting that they would not spare him when the time comes.

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He also accused the state leadership of serving the interests of select corporate groups rather than the people of Assam. Extending his criticism to the central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi alleged that the state’s resources were being handed over to industrialists in exchange for “support.”

"His business partners sitting in Delhi, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, have turned you into their personal ATM. Your land has been handed over to Ambani, Adani, and Baba Ramdev. He does not give away this land for free; in exchange, these individuals provide him with their support. whenever Trump sends out a tweet, Modi begins to tremble," he claimed.

Escalating his attack, he alleged that Sarma’s family is also involved in the “mess.” “His family, too, is now doomed; his family has been ruined,” he said.

He also outlined a range of welfare promises in the Congress manifesto, including granting Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in Assam and proposing a daily wage of Rs 450 for tea garden workers, a key electoral group in Upper Assam.

"As soon as we form the government in Assam, we will implement the six decisions taken for Assam. Every woman will receive a monthly cash transfer into her bank account without any conditions, and those who want to start a business will be given Rs 50,000. We guarantee that within 100 days, we will punish the accused in the Zubeen Garg case, and action will be taken."

The remarks come at a time when the political contest in Assam is intensifying, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress stepping up their campaigns.

The state is set to vote in a single phase across 126 constituencies on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), is aiming for a third consecutive term in power.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition alliance, comprising the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], CPI(ML), and other parties—seeks to leverage anti-incumbency sentiment to return to power in the state.