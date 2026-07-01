New Delhi, July 1: General Dhiraj Seth assumed charge as the 31st Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday, setting out an ambitious roadmap to modernise the Indian Army into a technology-enabled, future-ready force capable of meeting evolving security challenges.
Addressing officers after taking over, General Seth said it was a matter of "pride and humility" to lead the Indian Army and pledged to uphold the ideals of "Duty, Honour, and Nation First."
"I accept this responsibility with an unwavering commitment to the ideals of 'Duty, Honour, and Nation First'. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister for placing their trust in me and entrusting me with the honour and responsibility of leading the Indian Army," he said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth says, "...To tackle the challenges of this evolving security environment, we must advance the modernisation of the Army with renewed vigour and firm resolve. Our objective is to build a technology-enabled, future-ready Army that is… pic.twitter.com/R3rh5yQC3p— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2026
Paying tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, the Army Chief said their courage and sacrifice would continue to inspire future generations.
Outlining his priorities, General Seth unveiled his strategic vision under the acronym 'VIJAY', which stands for Vigilance and Readiness, Innovation and Transformation, Jointness and Integration, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), and Yoddha First (Soldier First). He said the framework was inspired by the Defence Minister's vision for the "Decade of Transformation" and would guide the Army's modernisation.
"To tackle the challenges of this evolving security environment, we must advance the modernisation of the Army with renewed vigour and firm resolve. Our objective is to build a technology-enabled, future-ready Army that is empowered in every respect and capable of operating across multiple domains," General Seth said.
Explaining the first pillar of his vision, he said 'V' stands for Vigilance and Readiness, stressing the need to maintain constant vigilance along the country's borders and remain prepared to counter emerging threats.
On 'I' for Innovation and Transformation, he said the Army would focus on doctrinal and technological advancements, making innovation an integral part of its mindset, operational methods and capability development.
Highlighting 'J' for Jointness and Integration, General Seth said closer coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy would strengthen operational effectiveness and contribute towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.
The 'A' in VIJAY stands for Aatmanirbharta, with the Army Chief emphasising the importance of building a self-reliant force by adopting indigenous technologies and defence capabilities.
The final pillar, 'Y' for Yoddha First, places soldiers at the heart of the Army's priorities.
"'Yoddha First' is my guiding principle. In my definition, everyone from the newest Agniveer to the most senior veteran is a warrior, and these warriors constitute the greatest strength of our Army," he said.
General Seth also praised his predecessors, including General Upendra Dwivedi, saying their leadership had transformed the Indian Army into a strong, robust and dependable force.
Referring to the Prime Minister's vision for the armed forces, the Army Chief said the guiding principle of 'VIJAY' would serve as the foundation of India's success.
"I believe that the guiding principle articulated by the Prime Minister for the armed forces, encapsulated in the acronym 'VIJAY', forms the very foundation of our success and will unfailingly lead us to victory. It is a privilege for me to champion this vision. 'Jai' leads to 'Vijay'; Jai Hind and Jai Bharat," he said.
(With ANI inputs)
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