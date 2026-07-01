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India's new Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth outlines 'VIJAY' vision for combat readiness against future threats

Addressing officers after taking over, General Seth said it was a matter of "pride and humility" to lead the Indian Army and pledged to uphold the ideals of "Duty, Honour, and Nation First."

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
India's new Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth outlines 'VIJAY' vision for combat readiness against future threats
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI/X

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