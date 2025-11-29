India's New Sea Monster Unleashed! BrahMos-Armed INS Taragiri Joins Navy - Pakistan Now Has Nowhere To Hide
INS Taragiri: The Indian Navy just received its newest 'floating fortress of destruction,' INS Taragiri, a BrahMos-carrying beast that transforms India's maritime dominance from strong to absolutely terrifying.
Trending Photos
The Indian Ocean just became a lot more dangerous for anyone with hostile intentions. Something extraordinary unfolded at Mumbai’s shipyards on Friday, sending ripples of concern through Pakistan’s naval headquarters and across the region. The Indian Navy has just commissioned its newest "floating fortress of destruction," INS Taragiri. This large BrahMos-carrying ship will elevate India's maritime dominance from formidable to downright fearsome.
INS Taragiri Joins Indian Navy Fleet
The Indian Navy on Friday inducted INS Taragiri, a state-of-the-art stealth frigate equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, marking a major boost to India’s maritime capabilities. The warship was delivered at Mumbai’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and is the fourth Project 17A frigate handed over to the Navy within just 11 months, an unprecedented achievement in India’s shipbuilding history.
The Project 17A or Nilgiri-class frigates are multi-mission stealth guided-missile warships designed for anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare.
High Indigenous Content
INS Taragiri features nearly 75% indigenous content, relying on contributions from over 200 MSMEs and thousands of Indian workers. This aligns with India’s drive for self-reliance in defense manufacturing under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.
Admirals’ Worst Nightmare
Here's what makes enemy admirals lose sleep: INS Taragiri is light-years ahead in lethality. Equipped with the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, the Advanced Multi-Function Surveillance and Threat Alert Radar (MFSTAR), and a weaponry that reads like a war movie, this frigate doesn't just patrol the seas, it completely dominates them.
Advanced Weapons and Technology
- INS Taragiri comes equipped with a formidable weapons package, including:
- BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles
- Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM)
- 76mm naval gun
- Rapid-fire close-in weapon systems
- Anti-submarine rockets and torpedoes
- MF-STAR multifunction surveillance radar
The Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion gives it speed when hunting and efficiency when patrolling. Whatever threat shows up, INS Taragiri has the perfect answer and it's usually explosive.
Strengthening India's Naval Presence
With three more Project 17A frigates scheduled for delivery by August 2026, India is on track to significantly enhance its naval strength and ensure greater stability and security across the Indian Ocean Region.
(With IANS Inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv