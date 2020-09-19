India's northeast insurgent groups conspiring to recruit more youth into their outfits

New Delhi: The insurgents' groups active across India's northeast states and at the Indo-Myanmar border are taking advantage of the large scale of unemployment caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and are conspiring to recruit more youth into their outfits, as per the security agencies report.

A large number of NSCN (K) cadres congregate along the Indo-Myanmar Border across the Mon area (Nagaland) with a motive to carry out attacks on Security Forces.

The latest report prepared by the Central security agencies reveals that the People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) had recruited fifteen fresh caders in Assam.

Another input indicated recruitment of ten caders by Karbi People's Liberation Tiger in the outfit while another input said that ULFA had recruited 15-20 youths in the outfit from Meghalaya.

In Tripura, the inputs indicated that the extremist Parimal Debbrama of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is trying to revive the group and some newly recruited members of the outfit had completed their basic training in a hideout of Khagrachari District of Bangladesh. These cadres are reportedly planning to infiltrate in India for operation activities.

The India-Myanmar border remained susceptible to threat due to the presence of insurgents groups and many insurgents groups are camping in Myanmar and are trying to infiltrate through Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Mon District of Nagaland and Charaideo district of Assam.