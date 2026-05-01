India's OCI rules get a major overhaul: Easier entry, stiffer fines; Check everything

India has overhauled its Overseas Citizen of India programme for the first time in over a decade, introducing changes that will affect both new applicants and existing OCI cardholders. The Ministry of Home Affairs has revised the framework across several fronts, easing the path to application for some, tightening compliance requirements for others and expanding eligibility to communities previously left out.

The Six-Month Wait Is Gone

One of the most significant changes is the removal of the six-month stay requirement that previously prevented foreign nationals from applying for OCI registration until they had spent considerable time in India. Under the revised rules, eligible applicants with a valid long-term visa and the required documents can now submit their application shortly after arriving in the country. According to immigration consultancy Fragomen, which reported the changes, this is expected to cut administrative delays and make the process considerably more straightforward for applicants.

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New Fine For Passport Updates

The revised framework also introduces a financial penalty for OCI holders who fail to update their passport details on the OCI portal within three months of a new passport being issued. The fine is set at $25, or its equivalent in local currency. The measure is aimed at ensuring identity records are kept current and that the government maintains accurate tracking of OCI holders' documents.

Sri Lankan Tamil Community Brought In

The eligibility criteria for OCI cards have been broadened in a move that will benefit a significant section of the Sri Lankan diaspora. Fifth- and sixth-generation Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka are now included in the programme, extending beyond the earlier limit of fourth-generation descendants. Fragomen noted that this expansion is particularly meaningful for communities with limited historical documentation, who had previously struggled to establish the lineage required for eligibility.

Faster Airport Clearance Through Upgraded Biometrics

India has also upgraded the biometric verification systems linked to OCI processing. The enhanced systems will enable faster e-gate immigration clearance at airports by allowing real-time matching of passport and OCI data, reducing queues and speeding up entry for cardholders travelling to India.