Just three months ago, India witnessed a real-world war-like situation. The targets were Indian civilian areas. Pakistan had fired hundreds of armed drones and missiles towards civilian areas. This all unfolded during Operation Sindoor. While India maintained a sanctity that it won't attack civilian areas, Pakistan started by targeting civilian infrastructure. Indian Army officials also emphasized the importance of protecting civilian areas during wartime. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a vision for the same during his 103-minute-long Independence Day address. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra'. Emphasizing self-reliance, PM Modi stated that by 2035, the nation seeks to expand, strengthen, and modernize its security framework, drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra.

The ambitious mission is aimed at neutralising the enemy's infiltrations and enhancing India’s defence capabilities. According to the Prime Minister, the system will not only be able to defend India against terrorist attacks but also strike back at the perpetrators.

"In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra," the PM said during his address.

"India is launching Mission Sudarshan Chakra to create a powerful weapon system to thwart any attempt by enemies to attack us," he said.

The launch of Mission Sudarshan Chakra aims to develop advanced weapon systems and expand the shield by 2035.

Israel Parallel

This could be seen as a parallel to Israel's Iron Dome, and the Prime Minister also stated in his address, "India aims to develop its own Iron Dome-like defence system, named Mission Sudarshan Chakra, designed to safeguard critical sites, including civilian areas."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump in May also announced a missile defence system dubbed the "Golden Dome" worth billions of dollars that should be operational before the conclusion of his Presidential term.

The name of the mission is linked with Lord Krishna's 'Sudarshan Chakra'. It is believed in Hindu mythology that once released, it pursues its target until it achieves its goal.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces, during the wee hours of May 7, launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This was carried out to avenge the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

After India's precision strikes, Pakistan jumped to the offensive and launched a drone and missile attack on Indian territory, leading to a large-scale military conflict.

Although a ceasefire was reached between the two nations after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted its Indian counterpart, the ties between New Delhi and Islamabad remain strained.

S-400 In Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha on July 28, 2025, said that Pakistan used missiles, drones, rockets, and other long-range weapons on May 10 to target military infrastructure in India.

He informed the House that India’s air defence system, counter-drone system, and electronic equipment 'completely foiled' the attack, highlighting the effectiveness of S-400, Akash Missile System, and air defence guns.

On the other hand, as part of Operation Sindoor, the following were used:

- AKASH (a Short Range Surface to Air Missile system)

- AD (Air Defence) systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK, and LLAD guns (Low-level air defence guns)

Project Kusha

Moving forward, India is also reportedly designing a long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system similar to Russia's S-400 under Project Kusha.

The project is a collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Mission Sudarshan Chakra 2025

The Prime Minister's speech on the occasion of Independence Day did not clarify the details of the mission of the Sudarshan Chakra. However, it would be a collaboration between scientific agencies and India's DRDO.

PM Modi, in his address, added, “All public places will be covered by an expanded nationwide security shield by 2035,” ensuring comprehensive protection for India.

The project, when concluded, would serve as more than just a protective layer, shielding India; it would be a step up for PM's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push, bringing India closer to the self-reliant aim.