Balochistan Train Hijack: Day after Pakistan security forces killed all 33 Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants who on Tuesday hijacked the Jaffar Express, Islamabad accused India of “sponsoring terrorism” on Thursday without directly implicating it in the Balochistan train attack that killed 21 passengers.

The incident occurred when the train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar and carrying 440 passengers, was ambushed by BLA militants near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri in a tunnel. They opened fire on the train and held the passengers hostage, prompting the security forces to initiate an operation that lasted two days.

After the rescue operations ended in Balochistan, Pakistani media was flooded with several theories claiming the involvement of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the train hijack. Several social media handles urged that Pakistani security forces thoroughly identify the root causes of this terrorism and intercept the perpetrators, stating that New Delhi is involved in terror activities.

Besides this, an online platform, The Balochistan Diaries (TBD), claimed that the latest train hijack has uncovered RAW’s involvement in funding anti-Pakistan elements. In a post on X, TBD stated that the recent operation carried out following the Jaffar express hijack is a decisive message that Islamabad will dismantle every hostile network attempting to undermine its sovereignty.

“The Jaffar Express attack once again exposed RAW’s involvement in arming and funding anti-Pakistan elements. However, like countless times before, #India’s investment in these militants resulted in complete failure. Pakistan’s security forces swiftly neutralized the threat, proving that no proxy war can shake the state’s resolve. This operation delivered a decisive message—Pakistan will dismantle every hostile network attempting to undermine its sovereignty, no matter who backs them,” the post read.

During a press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan was asked several questions about the deadly attack on Tuesday, which led to a hostage situation lasting for more than 24 hours.

“Terrorists were in direct communications with Afghanistan-based planners throughout the incident,” he said, adding that Pakistan has repeatedly asked Afghanistan to deny the use of its soil for terrorist groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) for their attacks against Pakistan.

“We urge Afghanistan to hold perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and cooperate with the government of Pakistan to bring all those who are concerned with this attack, including the real sponsors of terrorism, to justice,” he said.

When asked about any change of policy because India was blamed in the past for any activity by the BLA, while this time a finger was pointed towards Afghanistan, the spokesman said there was no change in the policy.

“There is no shift in our policy. And again, the facts have not changed. India is involved in sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan. What I was referring to was, in this particular incident, we have evidence of calls being traced to Afghanistan. This is what I said,” he responded.

To another question, he said that India has been trying to destabilize its neighbouring countries and running a global assassination campaign. “In our region, unfortunately, we have many forces against peace who do not want to see Pakistan reap the dividends of its unprecedented and sincere efforts in counter-terrorism and in building a peaceful region. "The latest terrorist attack against Jaffar Express near Sibi, Balochistan, was also orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from abroad,” he said.

Netizens Remind Pakistan Of ‘Leave Or Bleed’

Amid all the blame game from the Pakistani side over the Jaffar Express hijack, Indian social media gave it back to Islamabad by reminding it of the post by one of its top Army officials, Ashfaq Hassan, saying, “The only way to stop Balochistan from burning is to make India burn. To stop Pakistan from bleeding is to make India bleed.” Several users on social media slammed Pakistan over the Balochistan hijack, saying that BLA gave a clear message to its government.

“The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has a clear message: "Leave or bleed." And yet, Pakistan keeps blaming India & Afghanistan instead of facing the truth—Balochistan wants OUT,” a social media user said in a post on X.

“Pakistan started Bleed India with a Thousand Cuts. But look how it is going now,” wrote another user.

“Pakistan had a dream to bleed India with 1000 cuts. How does it feel now Pakistan?” a third user wrote.

Pakistan had a dream to bleed India with 1000 cuts .

Meanwhile, according to Pakistani media, the US-based organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has also levied allegations against National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the RAW, accusing them of orchestrating the train attack. India, however, has always in the past strictly rejected all the allegations levelled by SFJ, claiming that New Delhi never interferes in Pakistan’s internal security matters.

