In a major boost to indigenous defence manufacturing, the Government of India on Tuesday approved the purchase of 97 more LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force. This decision comes at a time when the Air Force is phasing out its ageing MiG-21 fleet and playing a key role in large-scale military exercises like Operation Sindoor. The clearance was given during a high-level government meeting and will now allow Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to begin production, defence officials told ANI.

Second Big Order for Tejas Jets

This is the second major order for Tejas Mark 1A aircraft. The first order for 83 jets was placed a few years ago at a cost of around Rs 48,000 crore. Together, these jets will form a crucial part of the Air Force's future fleet as the MiG-21s are finally being retired in the coming weeks.

Also Read: '6 Pak Aircraft Were Downed During Operation Sindoor': Air Force Chief Praises S-400 System

Boost for ‘Make in India’

The Tejas programme has strong backing from both the Ministry of Defence and Air Force Headquarters. It’s seen as not just a military upgrade, but also a big push under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. The project will benefit hundreds of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in manufacturing defence components across India.

PM Modi’s Personal Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a key supporter of HAL and India’s defence manufacturing capabilities. He even flew in a trainer version of the Tejas — becoming the first Indian Prime Minister ever to fly in a combat aircraft. The idea of acquiring 97 more jets was first shared by former Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, during his visit to Spain.

Also Read: 'Political Will And Coordination…': Air Force Chief Lists Reasons For Operation Sindoor’s Success

More Advanced Technology

The Tejas Mark 1A jets have improved radars, avionics and a higher indigenous content — over 65 percent — compared to the earlier batch of 40 jets. The aircraft is considered a symbol of India's growing self-reliance in aerospace and defence technology.

What’s Next?

HAL is also expected to receive additional orders in the near future — including over 200 Tejas Mark 2 jets and a large order for India’s upcoming fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).