India's Rs 79,000 Crore Defence Masterstroke: Military Gets Lethal Upgrade - China, Pakistan's Worst Nightmare Begins
The world is about to witness India's military dominance like never before. In a game-changing decision that will send shockwaves across enemy borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the Defence Acquisition Council meeting in Delhi and approved a staggering Rs 79,000 crore worth of cutting-edge weapons and systems for India's Army, Navy, and Air Force. This isn't just procurement, this is India announcing to the world that its armed forces are becoming an unstoppable force that adversaries should think twice before challenging.
Trending Photos
Defence Council meeting: The world is about to witness India's military dominance like never before. In a game-changing decision that will send shockwaves across enemy borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the Defence Acquisition Council meeting in Delhi and approved a staggering Rs 79,000 crore worth of cutting-edge weapons and systems for India's Army, Navy, and Air Force. This isn't just procurement, this is India announcing to the world that its armed forces are becoming an unstoppable force that adversaries should think twice before challenging.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement