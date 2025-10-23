India's Rs 79,000 Crore Defence Masterstroke: Military Gets Lethal Upgrade - China, Pakistan's Worst Nightmare Begins

The world is about to witness India's military dominance like never before. In a game-changing decision that will send shockwaves across enemy borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the Defence Acquisition Council meeting in Delhi and approved a staggering Rs 79,000 crore worth of cutting-edge weapons and systems for India's Army, Navy, and Air Force. This isn't just procurement, this is India announcing to the world that its armed forces are becoming an unstoppable force that adversaries should think twice before challenging.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 08:30 PM IST | Source: Bureau