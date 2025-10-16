The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to welcome its first Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet on Friday, marking a monumental milestone in India’s march towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the aircraft will be formally handed over at a ceremony in Nashik, Maharashtra, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

Replacing The Legendary MiG-21

The Tejas Mk-1A, an advanced upgrade of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), will replace the legendary MiG-21 fleet, which served the nation for over six decades before being retired on September 26. Designed for unmatched combat performance, the aircraft boasts cutting-edge avionics, a modern radar system, superior weapon capabilities, and a sophisticated electronic warfare suite, with speeds exceeding 2,200 km/h.

Indigenous Power and Advanced Weaponry

HAL has completed all flight and system tests. The aircraft will carry a formidable range of indigenous weapons, including the BrahMos missile, showcasing India’s growing defence might and technological self-reliance. The first batch will be deployed at Nal Air Base in Bikaner, Rajasthan, strategically positioned near the Pakistan border.

Historic Rs 62,370 Crore Deal

On September 25, the Ministry of Defence signed a landmark Rs 62,370 crore contract with HAL for 97 Tejas Mk-1A jets, including 68 single-seaters and 29 twin-seater trainers, promising a massive boost to the IAF’s operational strength. Production is accelerating, aided by the arrival of four GE-404 jet engines from General Electric, with 12 expected by the end of the fiscal year.

A Proud ‘Make in India’ Triumph

With over 65 per cent of the Tejas Mk-1A components indigenously produced, the aircraft stands as a shining testament to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Improved engine supply chains are set to fast-track deliveries, ensuring the IAF remains a formidable force safeguarding the nation’s skies.

700 Astra Mark 2 Missiles Planned For IAF Fleet

Meanwhile, in a major boost to the capabilities of Indian Air Force pilots, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) plans to extend the range of the Astra Mark 2 beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles to over 200 kilometres. According to defence officials, a detailed proposal will soon be reviewed by the Defence Ministry. The plan also includes the acquisition of approximately 700 Astra Mark 2 missiles, which are expected to be integrated with the Sukhoi and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) fleets of the Indian Air Force.