Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975944https://zeenews.india.com/india/indias-skies-witness-historic-moment-as-indigenous-fighter-trainer-takes-flight-2975944.html
NewsIndia
HAL

India's Skies Witness Historic Moment As Indigenous Fighter Trainer Takes Flight

Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft is a fully aerobatic, tandem-seat, turboprop aircraft built to provide basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying, and night flying.

|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 08:34 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's Skies Witness Historic Moment As Indigenous Fighter Trainer Takes Flight(Photo Source- HAL X)

The first Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) Series Production aircraft, TH 4001, which will train the next generation Air Warriors, took to the skies at the HAL facility in Bengaluru on Friday, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said.  

Taking it to X, the HAL said, “HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft is a fully aerobatic, tandem-seat, turboprop aircraft built to provide basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying, and night flying.”

The Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 is an ab-initio trainer aircraft designed to meet primary training requirements.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This fully aerobatic, tandem-seat turbo trainer will feature an air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot refuelling, quick pilot changeover, and zero-zero ejection seats.

Built around a proven turboprop engine, this aircraft is designed to exhibit good low-speed handling qualities, enhancing training effectiveness. This aircraft will be certified to the FAR-23 Standard.

The trainer aircraft has a maximum speed of 450 kilometres per hour and a maximum service ceiling of six kilometres.

The HTT-40 first flew on May 31, 2016 and obtained system-level certification on June 6, 2022.

Earlier, the IAF signed a contract with HAL for the supply of 70 aircraft, the induction of which was earlier supposed to commence on September 15, 2025 and continue till March 15, 2030.

The HTT-40 will enhance the quality of training of ab-initio pilots of the Indian Armed Forces.

The procurement will also include a Full Mission Simulator for the aircraft, which will supplement the aerial training, allowing pilots to practise different profiles on ground, prior to the sorties, an official added.

HTT-40 is yet another step towards achieving greater self-reliance in the defence and aviation sphere in line with the Government's vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on October 17, while talking about the importance of self-reliance in the defence sector, had said, “We can no longer remain limited just to the LCA Tejas or HTT-40. Now is the time that we establish our identity in the field of next-generation aircraft, unmanned systems and civil aviation as well.”

“And I am fully confident that HAL Nashik will play an important role in all these areas in the coming times. Today, we are emphasising state-of-the-art, indigenous technologies. I am very pleased to see that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is strongly representing India in this direction," the Defence Minister added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
The Unexpected Romance That Shaped IIM Ahmedabad’s Origins
India-China ties
China’s Sinister ‘Fortress of Death’ Near Pangong Lake Exposed
Dr S Jaishankar
As Pakistan Shields Lashkar Proxy TRF, Jaishankar Questions UN's Credibility
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: PM Modi Silences Chirag In Samastipur, Nitish Steals Spotlight
Chhath Puja
'Bihar Youth Are Struggling To Come Home For Chhath', Says Prashant Kumar
IIT Nigeria
India Expands Global Education Footprint With First IIT Campus In Nigeria
India-US trade
India In Talks With US But Won't Rush Trade Deals, Says Piyush Goyal
Viral video
Jaipur Auto Driver Wins Hearts With Fluent French; Netizens Reacts | Watch
India US trade deal
India, US Set To Conclude First Phase Of Trade Agreement: Report
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 24.10.2025: First And Second Round Friday Draw