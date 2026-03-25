Ghost above the clouds: Why this high-altitude Indian airship could replace costly satellites

India is quietly building a next-generation surveillance platform that could completely transform the way it monitors threats along its borders, without launching a single satellite.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a 'High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite' (HAPS). This is an unmanned airship designed to fly at altitudes ranging from 45,000 to 60,000 feet. This places it squarely within the stratosphere, well above commercial air traffic and beyond the effective range of most short-to-medium-range air defense systems.

What is a 'High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite' (HAPS) Airship?

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Unlike drones or traditional aircraft, the HAPS vehicle is designed not for speed, but for endurance. It hovers continuously at extremely high altitudes for days or weeks at a time, serving as a 'permanent eye' over a specific region. India's version, reportedly being developed under the codename "Sky Sentinel" is built to carry sensors capable of monitoring activities up to approximately 20 kilometers deep inside enemy territory in real-time.

At such extreme altitudes, it is difficult to intercept, expensive to track, and nearly impossible to ignore.

Why not simply use satellites?

Satellites are powerful, yet they come with certain serious limitations. They are extremely expensive to build and launch. Their orbital paths are predetermined, allowing adversaries to execute time-sensitive operations without detection. Furthermore, they are becoming increasingly vulnerable to 'anti-satellite weapons'—a threat that major military powers have already demonstrated.

The HAPS platform circumvents all these issues. It can loiter over a specific region for extended periods; its position can be shifted as strategic requirements change; and it can be recalled, upgraded, or redeployed—capabilities that no satellite can offer.

Its Place in India's Comprehensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Strategy

Over the past few years, India has been systematically expanding its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance network. 'Sky Sentinel' has been designed not to replace existing platforms, but to operate in conjunction with them. Working alongside surveillance satellites, medium-altitude UAVs, and Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems, this persistent layer of HAPS addresses a critical gap: continuous, real-time ground surveillance, a capability that is neither as expensive as space-based assets nor as risky as low-altitude drones.

Significance of this development

If successfully developed and deployed, this system could substantially strengthen India’s ability to monitor and interpret activities on the ground. By adding a persistent, high-altitude surveillance layer, it would enhance situational awareness while reducing dependence on costly space-based infrastructure. Such a capability would place India among a select group of nations capable of maintaining continuous, indigenous high-altitude surveillance over sensitive regions.