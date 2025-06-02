India is all set to send its second astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 8, as part of the Axiom Mission 4. He will travel aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Shukla will fly alongside two other astronauts — Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

Ahead of this important mission, Thomas Pesquet, a well-known European astronaut with years of experience in space, has shared some key thoughts in an exclusive interview with Pallava Bagla of NDTV, offering useful guidance and perspective on what to expect in space and how astronauts prepare for such journeys.

This mission is a proud moment for India and marks another step forward in the country's growing role in human spaceflight.

Mr. Thomas Pesquet, a seasoned astronaut who has gone to space twice and spent over a year living on the International Space Station (ISS), shared his personal experiences and offered useful tips for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

Based on his time in space, Pesquet gave advice on how to live and work in a zero-gravity environment, how to stay focused during long missions, and how to handle the physical and emotional challenges of space travel. His guidance is meant to help Captain Shukla get ready for his big journey and make the most of this important mission.

Tiny Cars, Giant Rocket

Mr. Pesquet said, "Going to space in a rocket is an unforgettable and powerful experience. It's something that really excites your senses."

He added, "Even the moment when you take the elevator up to the top of the rocket makes you realize how huge and powerful these machines really are."

He explained that rockets look big even from far away, but when you see them up close, you understand how massive they really are — as tall as several buildings stacked on top of each other.

"When you're at the top and look down, even the cars that brought you there look tiny," he said, showing just how huge and powerful the rocket truly is.

Nine Minutes of Power

Mr. Pesquet, an experienced astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA), said that the time just before the rocket launch is surprisingly calm and quiet. During this period, the team does final checks and fills the rocket with fuel.

Then, as the countdown begins, the excitement builds — and in just a few seconds, the rocket lifts off, and you're suddenly flying into space.

Mr. Pesquet described the launch as a thrilling experience. He said, "Once the countdown ends, the rocket takes off with great speed. For about nine minutes, you feel strong acceleration—it's a powerful and fast ride."

Then, all of a sudden, it stops. "You become weightless and start floating in space around the Earth. Everything becomes calm and smooth, just like being in a dream or floating on a cloud," he said, highlighting the magical feeling of being in space.

"High Risk, High Control"

Mr. Pesquet admitted that space travel does come with risks, but he stressed that it is carefully managed and highly controlled.

He explained, "You're dealing with high speeds, great heights, and powerful chemical fuel, so yes, there's some danger. But it's all handled with great care."

He assured that engineers from different space agencies work very hard to make sure everything is as safe as possible. Every part of the mission is carefully planned and tested to protect the astronauts.

Soyuz vs Dragon Comparison

Mr. Pesquet, who has flown on both Soyuz and Falcon 9 (Crew Dragon) spacecraft, shared his thoughts on the differences between the two systems.

He said that while the basic science of space travel is the same—like physics, escape velocity, and space environment—the design and feel of the two spacecraft are quite different.

The Soyuz, a Russian spacecraft, was built with older technology and has been around since the 1970s. It's small and cramped, but very reliable, with many backup systems in case something goes wrong. Pesquet said he still appreciates the Soyuz for its proven track record and safety.

On the other hand, SpaceX's Falcon 9 Crew Dragon is much more modern. It has digital screens, a sleek design, and offers more comfort for astronauts.

In short, Soyuz may be older and tighter in space, but it's highly dependable, while the Crew Dragon is newer and more comfortable. Pesquet said he felt lucky to fly on both.

Understanding Escape Velocity:

Escape velocity is the minimum speed a rocket needs to break free from Earth's gravity and go into space—just like throwing a ball up fast enough so it never comes back down. This speed is around 11.2 kilometers per second (about 40,000 km/hour).

Mr. Pesquet said he prefers the Crew Dragon spacecraft mainly because it gives more space to stretch out, which is important for him since he is tall.

He explained that in the Soyuz, his knees were tightly bent for a long time, which was very uncomfortable. Astronauts are strapped tightly into their seats before and after launch, and the limited space inside Soyuz made it even harder for someone with long legs.

In comparison, the Dragon spacecraft felt more spacious and comfortable, making it a better experience, especially for taller astronauts.

Docking: A Delicate Space Task

Mr. Pesquet explained that docking with the International Space Station (ISS) is a very delicate and accurate process.

He said, "You have to be extremely precise because both the spacecraft and the ISS are flying through space at about 28,000 kilometers per hour."

Even though they're both moving at high speeds, the key is to control their movement relative to each other—meaning they must match their speeds and direction very closely, so that they can gently connect without crashing into each other.

So, even though both vehicles are speeding around Earth, the astronauts have to make them act as if they are slowly and carefully coming together—like trying to dock two moving boats gently in a fast-flowing river.

Mr. Pesquet shared how amazing the view is from space during the approach to the International Space Station (ISS).

He said that once the crew is launched, they look out and see the endless blackness and vastness of space. Then, as they get closer to their destination, they spot the ISS and realize just how huge and impressive it really is.

Seeing the massive space station appear against the dark background of space feels magical—like spotting a giant castle floating in the sky.

The moment is not just exciting—it gives a sense of how beautiful and surreal space travel truly is.

Mr. Pesquet explained that entering the International Space Station (ISS) after docking is a big and important moment, but it doesn't happen instantly.

He said that even after the spacecraft has docked, there's still a lot of work to do. At first, only a basic connection is made between the spacecraft and the ISS.

After that, engineers need to create a stronger mechanical link to securely attach both vehicles. Then, they must equalise the air pressure between the two—making sure the pressure inside the spacecraft and the ISS is the same so it's safe to open the hatch.

These steps are necessary to make sure the crew can enter the ISS safely without any sudden changes in air pressure or safety issues.

Mr. Pesquet explained that after docking, the crew has to wait patiently before entering the International Space Station (ISS).

He said they must wait for the temperature inside the spacecraft and the ISS to become stable. Then, a series of safety checks are carried out to make sure everything is okay. This whole process can take 45 minutes to even 1.5 hours.

During this time, the astronauts can hear their teammates on the other side of the hatch. Since they can't talk directly, they knock on the door to say hello — and the crew replies by knocking back. It's a simple but warm way to connect.

Finally, when all checks are complete and everything is safe, the hatch is opened — and the astronauts step into a new world, floating inside the massive space station. It's a special and unforgettable moment.

The Science Behind the Wait

Before opening the hatch between the spacecraft and the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts must wait for two main reasons:

1. Equalising Air Pressure

The air pressure inside the spacecraft and the ISS must be exactly the same before opening the hatch.

If one side has higher pressure, opening the door could cause a sudden rush of air, like a strong burst or vacuum effect.

This could be dangerous for the astronauts and even damage equipment.

Think of it like opening a soda bottle that's been shaken — the sudden pressure change causes a blast. In space, such a blast can be harmful.

2. Balancing Temperature

The temperature inside the spacecraft and the ISS may be different, especially after a long journey through the extreme conditions of space.

If the hatch is opened too quickly, the change in temperature could harm equipment or make astronauts uncomfortable or even sick.

Just like you wouldn't open a freezer and expect warm air to mix in safely — both sides need to be at a stable, safe temperature.

Life in Space: Adjusting to Weightlessness

Mr. Pesquet shared that living on the International Space Station (ISS) is a very different experience, mainly because of weightlessness—a condition where everything is in free fall and appears to float.

He said that daily activities aren't too difficult, but they require you to relearn simple tasks like sleeping, brushing teeth, or eating. Since there's no gravity, you can't just place things on a table — even a spoon or a food pouch will float away if not secured.

To handle this, astronauts use Velcro to stick items in place. Sometimes, they even use tape on tables to make sure things don't drift off.

Key Points:

- Weightlessness means everything floats — even food and tools.

- Simple tasks must be done differently.

- Velcro and tape help keep items in place.

- Life in space is not hard, but it needs practice and adjustment.

Eating in Space: A Fun Learning Curve

Mr. Pesquet explained that eating in space takes some getting used to because of zero gravity.

All the food comes in cans, pouches, or dehydrated packs. Before meals, astronauts often talk to each other and ask, "What do you feel like eating today?" Sometimes they prepare meals for one another, and sometimes everyone fixes their own.

Each astronaut has their own spoon, but they must always hold their food packet tightly. If they leave it floating, it can drift away. So, astronauts use Velcro or tape to stick food packs to the table or wall.

The tricky part comes with foods like rice. Mr. Pesquet said beginners often have a hard time — rice tends to float in all directions. And when they try to grab one floating grain, they end up making it worse by sending more rice flying! It becomes a small, funny mess — but that's how they learn and get better.

Key Points:

- Food is packed in pouches, cans, or dried form.

- Astronauts must hold or stick their food to prevent it from floating.

- Beginners struggle with floating food, especially small items like rice.

- Eating in space is a fun but learning-filled experience.

Staying Clean in Space: Simple but Tough

Mr. Pesquet shared that maintaining hygiene in space is very different from life on Earth because there is no running water on the International Space Station (ISS).

Since astronauts can't take a shower or use a bathtub, they rely on wet wipes, dry wipes, and wet towels to stay clean. To wash, they put a little soap and water on a towel and then wipe their body.

He explained that it's a basic and rough routine — there's no luxury like a spa, but it gets the job done.

Key Points:

- No running water in space.

- Astronauts use wet wipes, dry wipes, and soapy towels.

- No showers or bathtubs—just simple cleaning methods.

- Hygiene in space is basic but effective, designed to work in zero gravity.

No Showers, Yet Very Clean in Space

Mr. Pesquet assured that even though astronauts can't take showers in space, they still stay very clean.

He admitted he had wondered the same thing before his first mission — thinking astronauts must be dirty after months in space. But he found the opposite to be true.

He explained that the space station is a very clean environment. There is hardly any dust, and because there is less sweating, the body stays cleaner. Also, the air inside the ISS is well-controlled and filtered.

Plus, regular use of wet towels and wipes keeps astronauts fresh. So even without showers, their hygiene is well-maintained.

Key Points:

- No dust or sweat like on Earth.

- Clean air and environment inside ISS.

- Wiping with wet towels works effectively.

- Astronauts stay surprisingly clean in space.

Sleeping in Space

Sleeping in space is very different from sleeping on Earth and takes some getting used to. Astronauts have small private spaces, about the size of a phone booth, where they can sleep. They usually attach their sleeping bags to the wall. But actually, you can sleep anywhere on the space station—even on the ceiling or the floor—because there's no gravity.

To stay in one place while sleeping, astronauts use bungee cords or straps to tie themselves down. Since there's no "up" or "down," you can even sleep upside down. The hardest part is learning to relax completely, because your head doesn't rest on a pillow or bed like it does back home. In space, your body just floats.

Trust Your Training

Mr. Pesquet shared some friendly advice with Captain Shukla during his conversation with Pallava Bagla before his space journey. He said, "Always trust the training you've gone through—it prepares you for the unknown. Space can be full of surprises, so stay calm and make the right decisions, just like you've always done."

He added, "Things might not always go as planned because space doesn't always behave the way we expect. Just go with the flow and enjoy the experience. Take time to create special memories—look at Earth from space, click photos of what you're doing and of your fellow astronauts. The mission will pass by quickly, so be mindful and take it all in. These memories will be very precious once you return to Earth."

A Message to India

Mr. Pesquet also shared a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India during his interview with NDTV's Pallava Bagla. He said, "Be involved in the mission. Support Captain Shukla—something that the government, ISRO, and the people of India are already doing. This journey will bring a strong sense of national pride and, hopefully, great joy to the entire country."

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)