In a major step towards bolstering national security, India is preparing to deploy an advanced space-based defence system like the S-400 air defence system — not on land or in the sky, but in space. The project, being developed entirely by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), aims to protect Indian satellites from potential enemy threats, especially from adversaries like China.

'Satellite Bodyguards' For Indian Space Assets

Dubbed "Satellite Bodyguards," these space defence units will not be imported from countries like Russia, France, or Israel. Instead, they are being developed indigenously by ISRO using domestic technology. Their main role will be to guard Indian satellites against hostile actions, including physical or signal-based interference.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, this initiative gained urgency following a near-collision incident in 2024, when an enemy satellite came within just one kilometre of an ISRO satellite. The Indian satellite was conducting military functions such as mapping and ground monitoring at an orbital height of around 500–600 km. Although the situation was defused without incident, it raised alarms about the vulnerability of Indian assets in space.

China's Space Presence

The growing concern over space security stems largely from China's increasing dominance in orbit. While India currently operates around 100 satellites, China has over 900, and Pakistan, supported by China, has 8. During the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025, China reportedly provided satellite coverage support to Pakistan — highlighting the strategic challenges India faces in space.

Rs. 27,000 Crore Project, 50 Satellites Planned

The Indian government is reportedly investing around Rs. 27,000 crore in the Satellite Bodyguard project. ISRO plans to deploy a fleet of 50 satellites under this programme, with the first satellite expected to be launched as early as next year.

As part of the initiative, ISRO will also launch LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) satellites capable of detecting threats in orbit in real-time. These satellites will allow ground-based teams to react immediately by.

24/7 Surveillance and Indigenous Defence Network

Complementing the space-based system, India will also develop ground-based radar and telescope systems to enable continuous 24/7 surveillance of its space assets. This layered approach will ensure that scientists and engineers on Earth can detect, analyse, and respond to threats swiftly and independently.