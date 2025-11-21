Something extraordinary is happening inside India's defence laboratories and it's about to change aerial warfare forever. Deep within the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) facility, scientists have cracked a technological puzzle that has eluded most nations: a radar so advanced, so devastatingly effective, that it can see targets across a mind-boggling 140-degree field without the fighter jet even turning. This isn't science fiction. This is India's Uttam Mk2 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and it's about to make the Tejas Mk2 one of the most feared fighter jets in Asian skies.

While China and Pakistan sleep easily, thinking their air superiority is intact, India is silently preparing a technological knockout punch. The revolutionary swashplate mechanism, a first-of-its-kind innovation in Indian aerospace, allows the radar array to tilt and rotate, expanding its scanning coverage to areas that were previously blind spots.

With the new and advanced Uttam Mk2 radar, India’s fighter jets can detect and track enemy aircraft approaching from difficult angles with ease. Even missiles coming in off-axis are quickly identified and locked onto, without breaking a sweat. This is the kind of technology that can win air battles before they even begin.

The Technology That Puts India Ahead Of Europe

Traditional AESA radars offer a mere 60-degree field of view, forcing pilots to physically maneuver their aircraft to track off-boresight targets, a risky proposition in high-speed combat. India just shattered that limitation. The Uttam Mk2's swashplate mechanism extends coverage to 140 degrees, with look angles reaching an astonishing 200 degrees. DRDO's LRDE team has achieved what only a handful of nations can claim: putting the Tejas Mk2 in the same league as Europe's Gripen E and Eurofighter Typhoon.

Powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, this radar packs over 980 Transmit/Receive modules capable of tracking 64 targets simultaneously and engaging six at once, all while maintaining a detection range of 250 kilometers. That's seeing threats from Delhi to Lahore, or spotting Chinese jets before they even cross the LAC. The jamming resistance is formidable, ensuring enemy electronic warfare attempts simply bounce off harmlessly.

40% Cost Savings, 100% Indigenous Power

Here's the knockout blow: while achieving capabilities that rival Western systems costing millions more, India's Uttam Mk2 delivers 40% cost savings through indigenous development. The radar seamlessly integrates with Tejas Mk2's unified electronic warfare suite, providing fused data on a single screen, giving pilots complete situational awareness that transforms them from reactive defenders to proactive hunters.