'India Support Peace, Stability, Democracy In Bangladesh': PM Modi After Meeting With Yunus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Chief Advisor of the government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok on Friday, during the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. During the conversation with Yunus, PM Modi raised India's concerns regarding the safety and security of minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting.

"Prime Minister underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Government of Bangladesh would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them." the MEA said in the official statement.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised India's commitment to fostering a constructive relationship with Bangladesh, grounded in "mutual respect and sensitivity."

The PM said in a post X, "Met Mr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh. India remains committed to a constructive and people-centric relationship with Bangladesh. I reiterated India's support for peace, stability, inclusivity and democracy in Bangladesh. Discussed measures to prevent illegal border crossings and expressed our serious concern for the safety and well-being of Hindus and other minorities."

(With ANI inputs)