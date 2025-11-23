On the sacred banks of the Ganga River in Haridwar, a chilling message has just echoed across the border and Pakistan should be terrified. India's top military commander has delivered a bone-chilling ultimatum that should make Islamabad's military establishment lose sleep. The warning isn't subtle. It isn't diplomatic. It's a direct, unambiguous threat wrapped in steel and fire.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the man who commands India's entire Western front facing Pakistan, didn't mince words. His message was simple and terrifying: if Pakistan tries anything again, what comes next will make Operation Sindoor look like a gentle reminder.

Let that sink in for a moment. Operation Sindoor, India's May retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent people, destroyed nine terrorist camps across the border and eliminated over 100 militants in a single night. Pakistan's military was left stunned, humiliated, unable to respond. And now India's Western Command chief is saying the next response will be "much more severe" than that.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The General's Devastating Warning That Sent Shockwaves

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, while discussing Exercise Ram Prahar, stated that significant damage was inflicted on the enemy during Operation Sindoor that began in May.

The GOC-in-C reiterated that if the enemy commits any misdeed again, the response will be much more severe than before, and Exercise Ram Prahar is preparation for exactly that response.

"You all know that we inflicted significant damage on the enemy in Operation Sindoor. However, we also know that the enemy may do something that would require us to launch another operation. But as our leadership has said, and I want to reiterate, if the enemy commits any misdeed or dares to do anything, the response will be much more severe than before, and this preparation is for that very response," Lt Gen Katiyar said at a press conference.

Exercise Ram Prahar: India's Most Aggressive Combat Drill Ever

The Indian Army's Ram Division, part of the Kharga Corps under Western Command, conducted Exercise Ram Prahar, a major integrated all-arms and services maneuver at Dudhala Dayalwala in the Jhilmil Jheel Reserve Forest near Haridwar. This wasn't just another military exercise. This was a demonstration of overwhelming force designed to send an unmistakable message.

The exercise underscored the Army's focus on operational agility, multi-domain capability and real-time decision-making across land, air and cyber domains, reflecting a posture of preparedness, deterrence and strategic assurance in the current fragile regional security environment.

The exercise involved strategic maneuvers in challenging terrains, with tanks navigating rivers, artillery echoing across plains, and helicopters like Rudra and Apache dominating the skies. For four straight weeks, India's Western Command unleashed every weapon system, every tactical innovation, every piece of cutting-edge technology in its arsenal.