'India's youth won't be puppets in anyone's hands': BJP chief Nitin Nabin takes dig at CJP

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday appeared to take a veiled dig at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke, accusing certain groups of trying to push India's youth towards “negative politics” and claiming that some individuals based abroad believe they can influence the country's younger generation.

Addressing an Intellectuals Meet in Ranchi during his two-day organisational visit to Jharkhand, Nabin said the youth of India were focused on nation-building and securing their future rather than becoming part of divisive political agendas. "Today's youth wants to work for the construction of the nation, wants to work to secure their future," he said.

Referring to attempts to portray young people as anti-establishment, Nabin said, "But some people have labeled this country's youth as anti-establishment. To those who want to drag this country's youth into negative politics, I warn them that India's youth will engage in positive politics."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

आज का युवा देश के निर्माण के लिए काम करना चाहता है, अपने भविष्य को सुरक्षित करने के लिए काम करना चाहता है।



लेकिन कुछ लोगों ने इस देश के युवाओं को anti-establishment नाम दे दिया है। जो लोग इस देश के युवाओं को negative politics के लिए ले जाना चाहते हैं, मैं उनको चेतावनी देता हूं… pic.twitter.com/rUIow8DPMB — BJP (@BJP4India) June 6, 2026

In a pointed remark seen as directed at Dipke, who recently arrived in India from the United States to lead a public protest, Nabin said, "Some people, sitting abroad, think that they will dictate the direction to India's youth."

The BJP chief stressed that such efforts would be challenged through democratic means. "We will oppose on the basis of democracy, but we will not allow the standards of democracy to be destroyed," he said.

"India's youth will not move forward as puppets in the fists of a few people," he added.

His remarks came on the same day hundreds of CJP supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, marking the party's first major public mobilisation after gaining traction through social media campaigns. Dipke, who had called for the protest, arrived in the capital from the United States on Saturday morning and joined supporters after obtaining police permission for the event.

During his address, Nabin also underlined the role of farmers in the country's growth and development.

Also Read: CJP protest: Inside Sonam Wangchuk's plan of flowers, water bottles, and a 42-day fast for Delhi's NEET stir | VIDEO

"I acknowledge that the biggest contribution to this country and to the progress of this country comes from our farmers. They say that if the farmer is happy, then there is prosperity in the home, and harmony too," he said.

Highlighting the government's agricultural agenda, he added, "Our government has a very clear plan towards farmers. We do not want to keep farmers merely as beneficiaries," while reiterating the Centre's commitment to improving agricultural productivity and doubling farmers' incomes.

Nabin's visit to Jharkhand is his first since taking charge as BJP national president. During the tour, he has been holding organisational meetings and outreach programmes aimed at strengthening the party ahead of upcoming elections.

Earlier in the day, he chaired a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs at the party's state headquarters in Ranchi after receiving a grand welcome at the airport.

He also paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk and said, "Visiting Jharkhand is coming home for me."

On the second day of his visit, Nabin is scheduled to travel to Bokaro Steel City and meet party workers and leaders at several locations, including the residence of State BJP President Aditya Sahu.

The visit comes at a crucial political juncture, with nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand set to close on June 8 and polling scheduled for June 18.

Also Read: Inside 'Cockroach Janta Party': Origin, core demands, and more - Everything you need to know about CJP movement