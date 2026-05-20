Indigenous feat: DRDO completes trial of ULPGM drone-launched missile with range up to 10 kms

In a major boost to drone warfare capabilities, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the final deliverable configuration development trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3. Conducted at the DRDO test range near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the trials validated the missile in both Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air modes. The weapon system was commanded and controlled via an integrated Ground Control System (GCS), which utilises state-of-the-art technologies to automate readiness and launch operations.

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The Evolution of Modern Drone Warfare

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Modern conflicts have fundamentally shifted the paradigm of military engagement, elevating Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from simple surveillance tools to decisive combat assets. As seen in recent global theatres, low-cost loitering munitions and armed drones can bypass traditional air defences, disrupt heavy armour, and neutralise high-value targets at a fraction of the cost of conventional fighter jets. Integrating precision-guided micro-missiles onto UAVs enables militaries to conduct surgical strikes with minimal collateral damage, while adding air-to-air drone capabilities provides a critical shield against enemy unmanned systems in increasingly crowded skies.

Strategic Partnerships and System Specifications

The ULPGM-V3 system boasts an extended range of around 10 kilometres and was integrated onto UAVs developed by Bengaluru-based Newspace Research and Technologies for these trials.

To ensure seamless production, DRDO has partnered with two key production agencies:

* Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad

* Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited, Hyderabad

Collaborative Indigenous R&D

The missile was developed under the leadership of the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, acting as the nodal laboratory. The project saw extensive collaboration across multiple specialised DRDO labs, including:

* Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad

* Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh

* High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune

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Strengthening the Domestic Supply Chain

The missile has been produced entirely within the Indian defence ecosystem, with extensive involvement of a large network of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) alongside other private industries. The success of these trials confirms a fully mature domestic supply chain that is primed and equipped for immediate serial mass production. The development holds significance in the backdrop of India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror networks, which resulted in a intense drone-warfare, emphasising the need for drone and anti-drone operations.

Leadership Commendations and 'Aatmanirbharta'

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, public sector undertakings (PSUs), production partners, and the wider industry for the successful trials, which proved the missile's efficacy in anti-tank roles (Air-to-Ground) and against drones, helicopters, and other airborne targets (Air-to-Air). He hailed the achievement as a strategic milestone toward Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in Defence.

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also extended his congratulations to all the associated teams for this commendable milestone.