IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Mumbai-Delhi Jet Lands At IGI Airport After Full Emergency

A full emergency was declared at IGI Airport after IndiGo Flight 6E 762 from Mumbai to Delhi received a bomb threat.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Mumbai-Delhi Jet Lands At IGI Airport After Full EmergencyREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A complete security alert was sounded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Monday morning when an IndiGo flight coming from Mumbai was threatened with a bomb. The event, which necessitated increased security measures, involved Flight 6E 762.

The emergency was activated around 8 a.m. after reports were received that threat calls had been made regarding the Mumbai-Delhi flight.

Normalcy Restored After Security Checks

Airport operations were soon restored to normal after stringent security screening of the aircraft cleared the plane of any imminent risk. Although a precautionary screening of the passengers was done, authorities asserted that no unfortunate event did take place.

"The situation was under control, and normal operations have resumed," authorities asserted.

IndiGo Statement on Incident

IndiGo issued a statement through a spokesperson describing the response of the company and following procedure.

"A security concern was observed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 from Mumbai to Delhi on 30 September 2025. As per standard operating procedures, we immediately informed the concerned authorities and assisted them in making the required security checks prior to allowing the aircraft to operate," said the spokesperson.

The airline further stated that every effort was made to keep disruption to passengers to a bare minimum through provision of refreshments and regular updates, reaffirming that safety and security of its customers, crew, and aircraft continue to be its highest priorities.

