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IndiGo booking system briefly faces technical glitch

IndiGo briefly faced disruptions in its core reservation system on Friday, affecting access to online booking services, with the airline later confirming that the issue had been resolved.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 02:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
IndiGo booking system briefly faces technical glitch
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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