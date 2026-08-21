/IndiGo booking system briefly faces technical glitch

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, experienced a brief disruption in its ticket booking system on Friday (21 August 2026), preventing passengers from accessing online services. A similar issue had also affected the airline’s booking system on Wednesday (19 August 2026).
"We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services," IndiGo said in a message on its website on Friday (August 21, 2026).
IndiGo said its teams, in coordination with its technology partner, were working on priority to resolve the issue at the earliest and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused. An airline official later confirmed that the issues had been resolved and the system was functioning normally. IndiGo uses the Navitaire reservation system.
IndiGo operates around 2,200 flights every day, connecting destinations across India and internationally. In July, the airline carried 80.82 lakh passengers on domestic routes, recording a market share of 67.4%.
Meanwhile, in a post on X on Wednesday (August 19, 2026), IndiGo said it was experiencing intermittent disruptions with its core reservation platform. In December 2025, the airline had faced widespread flight disruptions, following which it was subjected to several regulatory actions.
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