Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2992361https://zeenews.india.com/india/indigo-cancellation-virtual-wedding-reception-2992361.html
NewsIndia
INDIGO FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

IndiGo Cancellation Horror: Stranded Couple Attends Their Own Wedding Reception Virtually In Hubballi | VIRAL VIDEO

A software engineer couple, Medha Kshirsagar and Sangama Das, were forced to attend their Hubballi wedding reception via video conference after their IndiGo flight was cancelled due to the pilot shortage. Parents stepped in to perform the rituals.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IndiGo Cancellation Horror: Stranded Couple Attends Their Own Wedding Reception Virtually In Hubballi | VIRAL VIDEOStranded Couple Attends Their Own Wedding Reception Virtually In Hubballi. (Photo: X/Social media)

IndiGo's widespread flight cancellation crisis led to a unique and emotional scene in Hubballi this week, where a newlywed couple was forced to attend their own wedding reception via video conference. The software engineer couple stranded hundreds of kilometers away beamed into the event after scheduled flights were grounded due to the ongoing pilot shortage.

The reception for Medha Kshirsagar (of Hubballi) and Sangama Das (of Bhubaneswar) was scheduled on Wednesday at Gujarat Bhavan in Hubballi following their wedding in Bhubaneswar on November 23rd.

IndiGo Grounding Foils Travel Plans

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The mass flight cancellations that plagued IndiGo's network completely upended the travel plans of the couple and those of several relatives.

Repeated Delays: A couple had booked flights starting from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and then onward to Hubballi, scheduled for December 2. Their travel got repeatedly delayed since the morning of Tuesday till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Final Cancellation: The flight was finally axed on December 3rd, thus leaving the bride and groom stranded, unable to reach the city for their own formal reception. Relatives traveling via the Bhubaneswar-Mumbai-Hubballi route also faced cancellations.

Parents Step In, Virtual Reception Broadcast

With preparations complete, and guests already at the venue, the family decided to conduct the event with the help of technology, ensuring that the bride and groom were involved.

The Virtual Wedding Party: Dressed to the occasion at Bhubaneswar, they joined the reception via video conferencing, with their participation broadcast on a large screen for the gathered guests.

Parents Perform Rituals: In one highly unusual turn of events, the bride's parents took the seats saved for the couple so that planned rituals would not be thwarted.

Family Statement: The bride's mother explained the tough decision thus: "The wedding took place on November 23, and we had planned the reception for December 3. But suddenly, at 4 AM, the flight was cancelled. We felt very bad. it was impossible to cancel the event at the last minute. So, after discussion as a family, we decided that the couple should attend the reception online."

The Ongoing IndiGo Crisis

The scene at Hubballi Airport, unprecedented, is the direct consequence of an operational crisis gripping the airline:

Mass Cancellations: IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights across major airports this week, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. On Thursday alone, over 500 flights were cancelled by the airline, which was the highest in its 20-year history.

FDTL Blame: The airline blamed the disruptions on misjudgment and planning gaps during the implementation of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations norms, governing rest periods of pilots, that led to a severe shortage of crew.

Stabilisation Plan: IndiGo informed the aviation regulator, DGCA, that it will cut its flight operations from Monday - December 8 - to stabilise the roster. It said that the operations should be fully restored by February 10 next year. Further cancellations are expected through December 8th.

ALSO READ | IndiGo Crisis: How To Check Your Live Flight Status Online Amid Mass Cancellations | Step-By-Step Guide

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Russian President Vladimir Putin
How Moscow’s ‘Friendship’ Influences Delhi’s Strategic Future
Putin India visit
Putin Is Being Hosted Here: Inside Rs 170-Cr Palace Of The World’s Richest Man
Putin India visit
Putin India Visit: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Dec 5
CM Omar Abdullah
Reservation Policy Cleared By J&K Cabinet, Sent To L-G: Omar Abdullah
Narendra Modi
Modi Breaks Protocol To Receive Putin, Drives Him In Fortuner, Not Limousine
Air pollution
MPCB Shuts Down 19 Ready Mix Concrete Plants In Mumbai To Curb Air Pollution
Pakistan
Pakistan's ISI Pushes Global Drug Cartels To Fund Khalistan Revival
West Bengal
Election Commission Moves To 'Clean Up' Bengal SIR Exercise Data Entry Process
chyawanprash
Boost Your Health With Chyawanprash
Vladimir Putin
Where Will Russian President Putin Stay In Night? The ITC Suite That Costs...