IndiGo Cancellation Horror: Stranded Couple Attends Their Own Wedding Reception Virtually In Hubballi | VIRAL VIDEO

IndiGo's widespread flight cancellation crisis led to a unique and emotional scene in Hubballi this week, where a newlywed couple was forced to attend their own wedding reception via video conference. The software engineer couple stranded hundreds of kilometers away beamed into the event after scheduled flights were grounded due to the ongoing pilot shortage.

The reception for Medha Kshirsagar (of Hubballi) and Sangama Das (of Bhubaneswar) was scheduled on Wednesday at Gujarat Bhavan in Hubballi following their wedding in Bhubaneswar on November 23rd.

IndiGo Grounding Foils Travel Plans

The mass flight cancellations that plagued IndiGo's network completely upended the travel plans of the couple and those of several relatives.

Repeated Delays: A couple had booked flights starting from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and then onward to Hubballi, scheduled for December 2. Their travel got repeatedly delayed since the morning of Tuesday till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Final Cancellation: The flight was finally axed on December 3rd, thus leaving the bride and groom stranded, unable to reach the city for their own formal reception. Relatives traveling via the Bhubaneswar-Mumbai-Hubballi route also faced cancellations.

Parents Step In, Virtual Reception Broadcast

With preparations complete, and guests already at the venue, the family decided to conduct the event with the help of technology, ensuring that the bride and groom were involved.

The Virtual Wedding Party: Dressed to the occasion at Bhubaneswar, they joined the reception via video conferencing, with their participation broadcast on a large screen for the gathered guests.

Parents Perform Rituals: In one highly unusual turn of events, the bride's parents took the seats saved for the couple so that planned rituals would not be thwarted.

Family Statement: The bride's mother explained the tough decision thus: "The wedding took place on November 23, and we had planned the reception for December 3. But suddenly, at 4 AM, the flight was cancelled. We felt very bad. it was impossible to cancel the event at the last minute. So, after discussion as a family, we decided that the couple should attend the reception online."

The Ongoing IndiGo Crisis

The scene at Hubballi Airport, unprecedented, is the direct consequence of an operational crisis gripping the airline:

Mass Cancellations: IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights across major airports this week, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. On Thursday alone, over 500 flights were cancelled by the airline, which was the highest in its 20-year history.

FDTL Blame: The airline blamed the disruptions on misjudgment and planning gaps during the implementation of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations norms, governing rest periods of pilots, that led to a severe shortage of crew.

Stabilisation Plan: IndiGo informed the aviation regulator, DGCA, that it will cut its flight operations from Monday - December 8 - to stabilise the roster. It said that the operations should be fully restored by February 10 next year. Further cancellations are expected through December 8th.

