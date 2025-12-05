Advertisement
INDIGO FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

IndiGo Cancels Flights; Ticket Prices Between Delhi-Mumbai Soar

IndiGo flight cancellations have left passengers stranded and struggling to make last-minute bookings with other airlines, triggering a sharp spike in demand for air tickets as fares soared multifold.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Photo: Zee News

Due to the sudden rush, one-way economy tickets between Delhi and Mumbai have shot up to around Rs 38,000 - Rs 48,000, while round-trip fares on the same route have crossed Rs 60,000 in the economy category.

This comes after IndiGo cancelled all domestic flights from Delhi Airport till midnight, a major chunk of the 523 cancellations recorded so far today.

(Follow Indigo Flight Cancellations Live Updates: Indigo Flight Status Live: DGCA Reverses Decision, Keeps Pilot Rest Hours Same As Before)

