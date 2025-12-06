IndiGo CEO Served Show-Cause Notice As DGCA Flags 'Massive' Flight Disruptions

India’s aviation regulator has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer, holding him personally responsible for the airline’s prolonged operational breakdown that left thousands of passengers stranded and forced the cancellation of nearly a thousand flights in a single day.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) described the episode as one of the most serious disruptions faced by the sector in recent years and said the crisis had caused “severe inconvenience, hardship and distress” to travellers nationwide.

According to the DGCA, the root of the turmoil lay in IndiGo’s failure to prepare for the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for pilots, rules that had been announced well in advance and came into effect on 1 November. The regulator said the airline did not put adequate measures in place to adjust crew rosters and operational resources, leading to widespread cancellations, delays and a domino effect across its 138-destination network.

“It has been observed that scheduled flights of M/s IndiGo Airlines have recently faced massive disruptions,” the notice stated, adding that the airline had not arranged the necessary systems for the smooth adoption of the new FDTL requirements.

The notice further accuses IndiGo of shortcomings in planning for cockpit crew duty and rest periods, non-compliance with Rule 42A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, breaches of several Civil Aviation Requirements on flight operations, and failing to provide essential assistance to passengers during cancellations and delays.

“As the CEO, you are responsible for ensuring effective management of the airline,” the DGCA wrote. “You have failed in your duty to ensure timely arrangements for reliable operations and the availability of required facilities to passengers.”

The regulator has asked the CEO to respond within 24 hours. If he fails to do so, the DGCA will proceed “ex parte”, leaving IndiGo vulnerable to penalties that may include financial fines or tighter operational controls.