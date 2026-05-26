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NewsIndiaIndiGo crew member wins hearts after fixing passenger’s broken glasses mid-flight; Watch heartwarming video here
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IndiGo crew member wins hearts after fixing passenger’s broken glasses mid-flight; Watch heartwarming video here

According to the viral video shared on Instagram, the flight attendant noticed a solo traveller struggling to keep his glasses in place while trying to eat and drink during the journey.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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IndiGo crew member wins hearts after fixing passenger’s broken glasses mid-flight; Watch heartwarming video here

An IndiGo flight attendant has gone viral on social media after helping a passenger repair his broken spectacles during a flight from Kolkata to Hyderabad using nail glue and duct tape. 

The heartwarming gesture by cabin crew member Madhavi Chiguru has earned widespread praise online. According to the viral video shared on Instagram, the flight attendant noticed a solo traveller struggling to keep his glasses in place while trying to eat and drink during the journey.

After approaching him, she discovered that the spectacles had broken completely. Watch full video here.

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A post shared by Mady (@madhavi_chiguru)

Used nail glue and duct tape to help passenger

Wanting to make the passenger comfortable for the remainder of the flight, Madhavi searched for materials and used her own nail glue along with duct tape to temporarily fix the glasses. 

The passenger was visibly delighted after receiving the repaired spectacles and thanked the crew member for her help. 

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the flight attendant said the passenger was travelling alone and was assisted throughout the journey by the cabin crew. 

She added that the man showered her with blessings while deboarding the aircraft.

Service from the heart

Talking to media, Madhavi said the gesture reflected the training and customer-first approach followed by the airline. 

She stated that the act was an example of providing “service from the heart” and credited IndiGo’s training standards for encouraging crew members to prioritise passenger comfort. 

The cabin crew member also shared that she did not expect the video to go viral and had uploaded it only to showcase the everyday efforts made by flight attendants. 

Social Media users praise cabin crew

The video quickly gained attention online, with several social media users applauding the thoughtful gesture.

Many users described cabin crew members as “real heroes” and praised the attendant for going beyond her regular duties to help a passenger in need. 

Madhavi, who is from Telangana, said becoming a cabin crew member had always been her parents’ dream for her, and she felt proud to make them happy through the viral moment. 

 

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