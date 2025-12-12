IndiGo Crisis: Airline Appoints Independent Experts To Probe Flight Disruptions

Low-cost airline IndiGo on Friday said its board has cleared the appointment of an international aviation consultancy to conduct an independent assessment of the recent operational disruptions that led to widespread flight cancellations.

The airline said Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, headed by Captain John Illson, will conduct a root-cause analysis of the disruptions and recommend corrective measures.

Mass Flight Cancellations Trigger Review

The move comes after IndiGo, India’s largest airline, cancelled hundreds of flights beginning December 2, resulting in severe congestion and long delays at major airports, leaving thousands of passengers stranded nationwide.

DGCA Steps Up Action; Fires Inspectors, Summons CEO

Intensifying its scrutiny, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier in the day sacked four flight inspectors tasked with overseeing IndiGo’s safety and operational compliance. The regulator has also summoned CEO Pieter Elbers again in connection with the chaos caused by cancellations and delays. In addition, the DGCA has deployed two special oversight teams to IndiGo’s Gurugram headquarters to monitor operations in real time. These teams will submit daily reports by 6 p.m.

One of the DGCA oversight teams has been tasked with tracking the airline’s internal operations in detail — from IndiGo’s fleet strength and pilot availability to crew duty hours, training schedules, split-duty practices, unplanned leave, and the number of flights affected due to crew shortages. The team is also reviewing IndiGo’s average flight distances and route network to understand the full scale of the disruption.

The second team is focused on the passenger experience during the crisis. Its job is to verify whether refunds are being processed by both the airline and travel agents, check if compensation is being issued as per Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), and monitor punctuality, baggage return, and the overall status of cancellations.

IndiGo Hit With Rs 58.75 Crore Tax Penalty

Amid the operational crisis, IndiGo has also been served with a tax penalty notice of Rs 58.75 crore for the 2020–21 financial year by the Additional Commissioner of CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the airline’s parent company, disclosed in an exchange filing that the notice, issued on December 11, includes both GST dues and penalties.

